HELENA — Bats hotter than the predicted ambient temperature are what the Helena Senators roll into Missoula with, where they’ll be the No. 1 seed in the Class AA Montana-Alberta State Tournament that starts on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Carter Perlinski and Walker Bennett have been central in that scorcher – not only since July 1 as Helena has hit .317 collectively – but all season.

Three-four hitters in the majority of Jon Burnett’s lineups this season, they’ve produced plenty of runs by themselves and maintained a good friendship that has culminated in a shot at the state championship in their final season as Senators teammates.

BASH

Name a better middle-of-the-order duo in Montana American Legion Baseball right now.

Chances are you can’t.

A new level of confidence, not to mention plenty of off-season swing work, added roughly 150 points to Perlinski’s batting year-to-year and had him flirting with .400 all season.

Bennett maintained his all-fields, high-contact approach that resulted in a .404 average as a junior, and finished the 2023 regular-season with a .939 OPS. He added a bit of pop this season, collecting 12 doubles and hitting a walk-off home run on June 27.

“They both have shown the ability to work all quadrants of the field this year,” Burnett said. “Carter does have a little bit more pop – probably a little bit more of an uppercut on the swing, hits the ball in the air quite a bit more…

“They bring different aspects to our lineups. Walker is second or third on our team in sacrifice bunts…The two of them working together and hitting back-to-back almost all year has been huge for us.”

Perlinski and Bennett are one-two on the team in RBI entering Saturday and combined for 127 regular-season hits.

The left-handed swinging Perlinski cracked his 20th double of the season on Monday against Butte, becoming one of only nine Senators to accomplish that feat ahead of the playoffs.

His eight regular-season triples tie him for third all-time in Senators program history.

“Connection – with your eyes and lower body,” Perlinski said of what he needs to feel in his swing. “You wanna make sure your lower body and hands are connected when you’re swinging, otherwise you’re gonna be all over the place…

“It’s pretty fun. I put in a little speed work this spring that helps leg out some doubles. It’s pretty exciting to be able to celebrate on second [base].”

Perlinski and Bennett have combined for 46 extra-base hits and 109 RBI this season.

Perlinski also now sits seventh all-time in Senators program history with 70 runs scored.

“If Carter is in front of me and he gets an extra-base hit, then it’s my job to move him over,” Bennett said. “It’s also nice to be able to get back-to-back extra-base hits…

“What he and I can do together is big for our team.”

As the weather heated up, so did Bennett’s propensity for finding the gap.

In 50 at-bats from June 20-July 4, Bennett clubbed eight doubles and amassed a team-best 1.113 OPS.

On Independence Day, though, Bennett suffered a hamstring injury that held him out for eight games.

He didn’t see live pitching for the better part of two weeks, and since returning to the lineup, is just one for his last seven.

“It’s hard going from swinging off a tee and soft-toss to trying to get [timing] back against live pitching,” Bennett said.

“Having the mental strength to say, ‘hey, I haven’t swung in a week,’ and being able to chase the next at-bat and flush it and move on.”

Bennett’s keys to hitting are being loose and hitting line drives.

That’s exactly what he did as he sent liner after liner up the middle in the Senators’ final rounds of batting practice on Friday before loading the bus to Missoula.

And about Perlinski’s round of BP?

He found the right field corner several times and even stung a ball into the net behind the right field wall.

BROS

Perlinski and Bennett aren’t ever far apart on a baseball diamond.

They’re throwing partners before practices and games and each migrate to the right side of the infield during batting practice.

They can often be seen before a game flipping the ball to each other and keeping things light as they run off the field after warm-ups.

Off the field, that’s not much different, with Perlinski saying they spend a bunch of time together hanging out and eating at Shellies.

Friends for at least the last five or six years, they form just as good of a duo off the field as on.

“He’s pretty funny,” Perlinski said. “You pretty much can’t be around Walker without laughing.”

They’re close with most of their teammates, but a friendship like they share makes it easier to navigate a long legion season.

“It definitely does,” Perlinski said. “You always have somebody on your side that you can always talk to and they’re always cheering you up.”

“They spend all practice together – they work over at first base, so pretty good friends and teammates,” Burnett said. “On the field, they’re two guys that really swing the bat and see the ball well and take good at-bats for us…

“Kind of a solid, calm presence in the middle of our order all year.”

Five more wins separates Helena from a second state title in the last three years.

The Senators’ bats are hot and need their thumpers to keep it up to have a chance.

“For us to win state, we just need to relax and have fun,” Bennett said. “We’ve put in all the hard work up until this point. As a team, we just need to relax and have fun with each other.”

“[We just] wanna play our hardest,” Perlinski said. “Don’t let mistakes drag on – if you make a mistake, just let it go and get the next one. We’re definitely shooting for a state championship.”

Helena plays Medicine Hat on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the first round.