HELENA — One of the hottest hitters in the state right now bats out of the two-hole for the Helena Senators.
Trysten Mooney – the Senators’ all-state catcher from their state championship run in 2021 – is locked in at the plate.
He’ll take a 15-game on-base streak into Thursday’s non-conference game against Great Falls. Since June 6, Mooney is slashing .521/.623/.771/1.394 with eight extra-base hits, 12 RBI and a nearly six-to-one strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Finding a groove offensively was a slow burn for Mooney. Once he solidified his fundamentals, however, and, according to Mooney, stopped pulling his front shoulder, everything started to click.
“I got hot in Omaha…Before Omaha, [Senators assistant coach Anthony] Hogan told me to adjust some things and I did,” Mooney said. “Then I got hot. Now, it’s just confidence and hitting fastballs and getting good pitches to hit early in counts.”
Mooney was potent offensively in 2021 – .313 average with a .759 OPS.
This year has been another story altogether, though, with his .383/.490/.508/.998 slash line. Mooney ranks first or second on the team in all four of those categories, including doubles (8), RBI (28), two-out RBI (8), walks (24) and hitting with runners in scoring position (.441).
“As he’s maturing more, he’s understanding his swing,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “When he has a bad at-bat, instead of just getting mad about it, he’s really trying to think about what adjustments he can make in-game.”
“Offensively, he’s really turned the page this year. He’s hitting the ball great and been key for us in that two-spot in the lineup. Speed guy, little bit of pop in his bat, and an on-base guy.”
An 11-game hitting streak ended for Mooney on Sunday, but he immediately started a new one with a 3-for-4 effort against Kalispell on Monday.
Mooney is 33-for-74 (.446) in his last 23 games with an OPS north of 1.100. He has 17 RBI in that span, eight extra-base hits and only three strikeouts.
In his last 20 games played, Mooney has punched out just three times. He has not struck out in back-to-back games since April 24 (opening weekend).
In other words, he’s pretty locked in.
“For me, it’s just seeing a good pitch and knowing that I have a good chance of getting a hit,” Mooney said. “It’s like Brayden Koch when he shoots a 3-pointer – you just think it’s going to go in. When I see a good fastball early in a count, I just think I’m going to get a hit. It’s just all confidence.”
If all Mooney did was hit like that, he would be on a short list to repeat as an all-state selection.
Mooney doesn’t just hit, though. He has caught 70 percent of the available innings this season, just like he did last year.
In 221 innings behind the dish, just two passed balls have gotten by Mooney. He has a .982 fielding percentage, having committed just three errors in 168 total chances.
He’s about as smooth of a catcher you will find in the state. He receives well and has a strong arm – evident by his six pick-offs this year.
“I’ll see it out of the corner of my eye,” Mooney said of his pick-offs. “I don’t have a specific spot, but it just clicks in my brain if I see him get a little too far [off the bag] to chuck it over there. I just try to make plays behind the plate when I can. It’s just instincts really.”
Nothing really showcases Mooney’s growth on the baseball diamond more than the responsibility Helena’s coaching staff has bestowed upon him with pitch calling.
When Mooney was a sophomore, the dugout called what pitches Senators hurlers would throw. Last year, it was about half-and-half with Mooney taking over some of those duties.
This year, as Mooney has continued to learn opposing hitters’ tendencies and more about the game, calling his own game has become commonplace.
“He understands the opposing team and their hitters and what they’re trying to do,” Burnett said. “It’s a big luxury because it allows us as coaches to worry about other aspects of the game knowing that Trysten’s got that handled.”
Just six home games remain in Mooney’s career as a Helena Senator. At season’s end, he will join Wenatchee Valley College’s baseball program in Washington state.
Baseball is a game that doesn’t lend itself to the player who overthinks, so you won’t catch Mooney thinking too much about his future before it happens.
“It’s bittersweet, but I try not to think about it too much,” Mooney said. “That’s just something else to think about and you don’t wanna think too much when you’re playing baseball. When I’m not playing I think about it and how, in a couple games, it’ll be my last time playing here.”
Senior Night is a little less than two weeks away, but Thursday, against the Chargers, provides the Senators with an opportunity to win their 18th-straight game.
It’s a non-conference contest, and the Helena 9U and 13U state championship-winning teams will be honored.
The life of Helena umpiring legend Jim Knight will be celebrated prior to first pitch and throughout the game. Knight passed away last August after a battle with cancer. He spent his 32-year career as an official for ASA, American Legion, MLB’s Pioneer League and the Frontier Conference.
The first Jim Knight Memorial Award will be presented on Thursday night to the Senators player “that best demonstrates integrity, sportsmanship, character and Jim’s passion for the game of baseball.”
The award is voted on by the Helena umpire pool.
First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m., but pregame activities begin at 6:30.
