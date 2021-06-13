The Helena Senators are hot right now and following a doubleheader sweep of the Billings Scarlets on Sunday, they have now won eight in a row and 14 of their last 15 games.
Helena achieved that thanks to a 13-0 win in the first game against Billings, which was followed by another win in game two.
Cy Miller, who has been solid on the mound since his return from college ball, threw a second straight shutout as he didn't allow a run in five innings of work against the Scarlets.
The super senior allowed six hits but struck out eight and walked just one. Miller is 2-0 with an ERA of 1.6 and 31 strikeouts in 20 innings pitched for the Senators.
At the plate, Matt Burton and Victor Scott had three hits each for Helena. Burton was credited with a double as was Gavin Thennis, who had two hits, a double and three RBI.
Trysten Mooney was also 2-for-2 with two runs batted in and Ethan Keintz also drove in two runs and notched a double. Rocco Gioioso led the way for Billings with two hits.
In the second game of the doubleheader, Keintz sparked Helena early with an inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the first that put the Senators in front 2-0.
Billings scattered a pair of runs over the next few innings, making it 4-2 in the sixth, when Victor Scott and Trysten Mooney came up with RBI singles to extend Helena's lead to 6-2.
Eamon Burke went six innings as the starter for Helena and was awarded the win after allowing five hits and two runs in six innings. Hunter Bratcher came on in the seventh to seal the deal.
Jaiden Turner, Gioioso and Michael Feralio all managed two hits each for Billings. Cy Miller had two for Helena. Both Scott and Keintz were credited with two RBI.
Helena is now 25-7 on the season.
