HELENA – When Ethan Keintz takes the bump Wednesday night for the Senators at Kindrick Legion Field, it will be the second sporting event to take place in Montana since the state basketball tournament was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic back in March.
For sports fans who'd like to take their minds off everything related to COVID-19, Helena's AA baseball team could make some noise this summer.
After a respectable 30-25 campaign last season, the Senators will field a deep and experienced roster. A majority of the team is comprised of high school seniors and college freshmen. Legion ball classes are restricted by age, not a player's actual year in school.
"So we have 10, well, we have 10 seniors, I guess you'd call them," Helena coach Jon Burnett said. "We have three kids back from college that played last year. So, 10 total seniors or college players. So, we have a pretty experienced team."
Even in a perfect world, pitching is often ahead of the hitting to start the year. With the likely case that not many hitters have faced ample live pitching recently, it's safe to assume that will be the case this summer.
"The nice thing is right now we have 16 kids on the Senators roster and all 16 of them can pitch," Burnett said.
Having a full stable of fresh arms will be a huge advantage both to start the year when batters are trying to get their timing down, and toward the tail end of the year to take the pressure off the front end of the rotation.
"That's a nice problem to have," said Burnett, who is in his third year as Senators coach. "What we'll do, especially this early part of the season, since we haven't had a chance to really get a ton of time on the mound for the kids with the delay we had, we'll be mindful of their pitch count. Some of our players have been pitching all the way through the shutdown. They've had access to a mound and bullpen and they've been able to throw, so they're a little further along than some of our other players. But yeah, we'll have an opening day starter and then they'll be on a pitch count. And then once he hits that pitch count, it'll be next guy, next guy type thing. So, we'll have it all planned out, but nobody's going to go deep into the game at this point in the season."
In addition to Keintz, the Senators will lean on Cy Miller, Chase Nielsen and Hunter Lindgren.
Eamon Burke, Trysten Mooney, Matt Burton and Tyler Tenney are a few underclassmen to watch for.
Burke, a junior, crushed Class A pitching as a sophomore last season. He batted .323 with an OBP of .455. He slugged .475.
Mooney, a sophomore, scored a team-high 46 runs as a freshman with the Class-A Reps. He was fourth on the team in batting average at .338.
Burton, a junior, led the Reps in RBIs last season with 25.
Finally, Tyler Tenney, who became the starting shortstop for the Senators as a sophomore last season, absolutely tore up Class A. During his stint with the Reps, he failed to reach base just one time in 26 games. He had an eye-popping 1.012 OPS.
Under Burnett's tutelage, the Senators are historically a scrappy, opportunistic team. Each player will be expected to do what the situation asks of them.
"We're big on getting runners on base and finding a way to get them around and score them any way we can whether that'd be bunting, stealing, hit and running," Burnett said. "I think we're fairly aggressive on the base path and we'll do whatever we need to do to get those runners around."
Burnett, a Helena High alum who has been with the program since 2004, said that although tryouts were unorthodox, they provided optimism for baseball's future in the Treasure State's capital city.
"We had a great turnout at tryouts. It was the most kids we've had probably in the last five to 10 years. We had 75 kids there and, we could have had more numbers, but based on age, we decided with the current situation to not allow the kids that barely made that age to try out," he said. "So yeah, we had a strong turnout. Baseball's strong in Helena at all levels, so we feel very fortunate for that. It was an interesting process with keeping the kids spaced and running two different age groups, tryout session. So, it made for longer days on the coaches, instead of having one tryout per day, we had to run two plus our conversations each day after tryout."
Since Legion rules require seniors to be on the AA team, there were some difficult decisions that had to be made. But for underclassmen placed on the A or B teams who feel they deserve a spot at a higher level, they have the opportunity to play their way up.
"They can move up. We actually did leave some roster spots open on the Senators," Burnett explains. "So, we're planning on making some moves later in the season based on our needs and how the kids are developing and progressing. We did that last year with Tyler Tenney; he's our AA shortstop. He's a junior. We moved him up as a sophomore after he started the year on the Reps and yeah, he stepped right in and competed at the varsity level no problem."
Hunter Bratcher is someone fans could see move up to AA this year. As a freshman last season with the Reps he batted .291 with an on-base percentage of .406. He was third on the team with 22 RBIs.
If Mother Nature cooperates, first pitch against the Missoula Mavericks is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday night. Fans will be allowed to occupy 25% of the stands according to a plan Burnett submitted last week, which was approved by Lewis and Clark county.
