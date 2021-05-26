MISSOULA — Last time out the bats were rolling against Belgrade but Wednesday against Helena it was a bit different of a story for the Missoula Mavericks.

The Mavericks fell to the Senators at home, 13-1.

The Mavericks recorded two hits with one by Charlie Kirgan who also drove in the lone run of the Mavericks' day and the second by Bridger Johnson. Helena recorded 13 hits behind a four-hit day from Ethan Keintz.

The Senators and Mavericks were tied at 1-all entering the top of the fifth until Helena let loos seven runs to take control. Helena also scored four runs in the top of the seventh.

Lance Hartzler covers Griz men's basketball and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter at @lance_hartz or shoot him an email at Lance.Hartzler@406mtsports.com.

Load comments