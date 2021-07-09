The Helena Senators took in a Major League Baseball game on Thursday and they took part in the opening day of the Gopher Classic in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Friday.
Helena, which won the Keith Sell Tournament earlier this week, but then dropped four straight on the road against the Class AA Billings Royals, was aiming to put an end to the skid Friday. Yet, two runs in the bottom of the seventh by Chaska, Minnesota, gave Chaska the 6-5 win.
Chaska grabbed the early lead with three runs in the bottom of the first, however, the Senators chipped away at the lead, plating a run in the second and three in the fifth to take the lead.
Matt Burton got Helena on the board with an RBI single, then in the fifth, Hunter Wallis doubled with the bases juiced, bringing home three runs and putting Helena ahead. The Senators extended the lead to 5-3 in the top of the sixth, only to see Chaska add a run in the bottom half of the inning and two more in the seventh to take home the win.
Cade Coate tossed a solid six innings and allowed four runs on five hits while striking out three. Tyler Tenney was given the loss in relief. Tenney was 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI. Wallis notched two hits, drew a walk and drove in three. Caden Sell, Burton and Judson Seliskar had the other hits.
Helena which is now 38-15 on the season will take part in the second game of pool play Saturday morning against Roncalli, a team from Nebraska.
The Class A Helena Reps are in Kalispell for a non-conference tournament and opened with a 9-5 loss to the North Spokane Dodgers Friday.
Luke Dowdy got the loss but went five innings and struck out three for the Reps. Tyler Roberts led Helena with two hits. Sam Ark, Walker Bennett, Colt Tietje and Bo Bahnmiller all had one hit each. Helena is fresh off a sweep of the Yakima Beetles on Thursday by the scores of 13-10 and 15-10.
