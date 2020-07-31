HELENA - For the second time this season, the Helena Senators managed a split with Bozeman, the defending Legion Class AA state champions at Kindrick Legion Field.
Helena played host to Bozeman for a double dip Friday and after dropping the first game 4-2, the Senators broke out offensively in the second to win going away, 8-1, clinching the No. 2 seed at the AA state tournament.
Helena (33-15, 15-9) fell behind 1-0 early in game two, but Cy Miller tied things up with home run in the bottom of the third. Matt Krieger and Tyler Tenney also drove in runs, helping the Senators build a 4-1 advantage.
Thanks a two-run single by Chase Nielsen, Helena added three more runs in the fourth and tacked on another run when Caden Sell doubled to make it 8-1.
On the mound, the Senators opened with Hunter Lindgren, who got the win after allowing one run on three hits in three innings of work. Gavin Thennis, Tyler Tenney and Eamon Burke helped limit Bozeman to just one run.
Nielsen had two hits and three RBIs, while Matt Burton, Ethan Keintz, Krieger, Tenney, Sell and Miller all had hits, of course Miller had the homer.
In the opening game of the twin bill, Bozeman grabbed an early lead thanks to Sage McMinn who went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, as he notched two doubles, a home run and three RBIs in a 4-2 win for the Bucks.
Alton Gyselman and Logan Pailthorpe had two hits each for Bozeman. Hunter Williams was the winning pitcher, after giving up just two runs in five innings and striking out six.
Nielsen got the loss for Helena on the mound but he did have a hit and an RBI. Keintz had two hits, while Forest Suero also had two hits and an RBI. Tenney, Krieger, Sell and Trysten Mooney also added a hit in defeat.
The Senators are scheduled to host the Missoula Mavericks Monday in non-conference action at 7 p.m., at Kindrick Legion Field.
Reps stay alive at Southern A District Tourney
Facing the end of their season Friday, the Helena Reps took out their frustrations, following an extra-inning loss Thursday to Gallatin Valley, on Livingston, which lost 11-5 to Helena in Three Forks.
The loss eliminated Livingston from the district tournament and ended its season, while keeping the Reps (23-23-1) alive for another game.
The Reps built an early 9-0 lead and Walker Bennett, the starting pitcher did enough to make it stick, getting the win after more than five innings of work. He allowed four runs and struck out five.
Judson Seliskar, Michael Hurlbert and Hunter Bracther each had two hits. Hurlbert added two RBI and Tycen Mooney had a team-high three hits, along with one RBI in the win.
The Reps will play at 9 a.m. in loser-out action Saturday.
