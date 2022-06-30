HELENA — The Senators left Helena early last week with two overarching goals on their minds: have fun and win some ball games. So began a roughly 17-hour bus trip to Omaha, Nebraska, to take in the College World Series and play in a local round-robin tournament.
The Senators’ players – all 19 of them – experienced two World Series games and went undefeated in the Mount Michael Seniors Tournament just down the road in Elkhorn, earning a first-place trophy.
“As a team being together for that long – being together in the hotel rooms and going out to eat and playing together – spending 24 hours together for how ever many days we were there, it brings us together,” Senators senior Trysten Mooney said. “We’re all talking, chatting, messing around. It’s especially good going into our final stretch of conference games to be really tight together [as a team].”
Mooney was one of four Senators to hit better than .500 in the four-game tournament.
He tripled in the seventh inning of a 4-3 win over the ETC Knights on Saturday, just to be driven in one batter later by his younger brother Tycen who ripped a triple of his own in the right-center field gap.
For Trysten, who was on his second trip to Omaha as a Senator, it was a good way to spend the week of his 19th birthday.
“It was the seventh inning, two outs, you’re just trying to put the ball in play,” Trysten said. “Swung at the first pitch and got one down the line. It was cool being on third and watching Tycen hit that pretty deep fly ball that dropped. It was a cool moment just watching it as I was jogging home.”
“That’s just a cool tournament to watch. It’s a bunch of good baseball and there’s a cool atmosphere at the College World Series. The last couple years on the trip it’s been my birthday, so being around the guys and having fun for your birthday is nice.”
Senators head coach Jon Burnett described the trip and subsequent experience as the “kind of thing you’re not gonna get anywhere else.”
There’s something special about piling in a bus and driving cross-country with a group of your buddies to watch high-level collegiate athletes play for a national championship while also knowing you’ll get a chance to showcase your abilities against competition from around the country.
“The 17 hours [on the bus] definitely gives us a lot of team time,” Senators first baseman Walker Bennett said. “We play a lot of games on the bus, which is fun…Disc golf is a big one. That and sleeping…
“It was nice to go [to Omaha] and have a purpose…It’s nice to see different competition from around the country. You’re there to just dominate.”
Bennett, who was 5-for-8 at the tournament, has quietly been Helena’s best hitter this season.
He has split time with Carter Perlinski and Tycen Mooney at first base and occasionally filled the designated hitter role for the Senators.
Since June 1, Bennett is 8-for-14 at the plate (.571) with two doubles and four RBI. For the season, Bennett has roughly half the sample size as a full-time starter, but is slashing .395/.471/.442/.912 in 51 plate appearances.
Bennett has walked two more times (six) than he has struck out (four) this season and has a .425 batting average on balls in play entering play Thursday.
Bennett said his success at the plate has come with a lot of time in the cage, but also from a mindset of attacking fastballs early in counts.
“He’s seeing the ball really well right now,” Burnett said. “Not just at the tournament, but leading into the tournament, he’s had some good games offensively. Hopefully he’s a spark plug for us in the middle of our order moving forward…
“He can hit to all fields. He’s kind of a bigger guy, so you think he’s gonna pound the ball to the pull side, but he goes the other way with it very well. If he can keep that approach, hopefully he can keep rolling.”
The Senators, with help from a 4-0 road trip, have won seven straight games heading into the Keith Sell Tournament.
While the eight-team tournament doesn’t begin in earnest until Friday, Helena and Bozeman will play a dual-purpose Class AA conference and Keith Sell pool play game on Thursday.
The Bucks beat Helena 8-1 in league play on June 1 behind a seven-run seventh inning.
“First game of our tournament – we want to play well, we want to represent well,” Burnett said. “We’ve been on the road for a long time, so I know the guys are pretty excited to be back here and to play in front of our home fans. Then when you throw in that it’s a conference game – hopefully we come out fired up and ready to play. I think the guys are focused and I think we'll have a good night [Thursday].”
Entering the game, Helena is 28-9 on the season and 2-3 in conference play. The Senators are 1.5 games back of Kalispell and the Billings Royals who are 3-1.
All eight teams participating in the Keith Sell Tournament will play four pool play games, most of which will occur between Friday and Sunday. Teams will then be seeded one through eight and play another game on Monday.
The seven and eight seed will play at 9 a.m., the five and six seed at 11:30, the three and four seed at 2 p.m. The championship game between the one and two seeds is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4.
“I think we need to see pitches, attack fastballs, and not settle for swinging at curveballs when you’re ahead in the count,” Bennett said of keys to the tournament. “Really attack the baseball and just stay fundamental.”
The Senators won the Keith Sell Tournament last season and have captured the title six times in its 26 years of existence.
