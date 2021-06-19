The Great Falls Chargers struck first on Saturday night in Helena. But their lead didn't last long and once the Senators got in front, they cruised to an 8-1 win at Kindrick Legion Field.
Gavin Thennis sparked the Helena offense in the bottom of the first inning and took the Senators from down one, to up one (2-1) after a two-run double. It led to a five-run inning.
"That was a big hit," Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. "Gavin does a great job of using the whole field and that kind of jumpstarted us."
With a four-run lead heading to the second inning, Helena starter Cy Miller went to work.
He allowed six hits over four innings pitched on his way to the win, but he struck out six batters, walked just one and worked his way out of separate jams in the third and fourth innings.
"We didn't want Cy to run up to his pitch count," Burnett said. "We wanted to use multiple guys and we were sharp defensively. Can't complain at all about that effort."
While the Senators were flawless on defense and weren't credited with a single error, Great Falls wasn't so lucky. In the second inning, a throwing error led to a pair of Helena runs, which helped pushed the advantage to 8-1.
After four innings of one-run ball from Miller, Burnett turned to Eamon Burke, Victor Scott and Tyler Tenney to close things out and each responded with a scoreless inning, giving the Helena pitching staff six straight shutout innings to close things out.
At the plate, Ethan Keintz led both teams with a 3-for-3 effort to go along with two runs and an RBI. Tyler Tenney also notched two hits for the Senators, drove in two runs and notched a double in addition to an impressive put out at shortstop to end the top of the sixth inning. Caden Sell and Trysten Mooney also added hits for the Senators (26-7, 10-1).
"Offensively, it would have been nice to see us hit the ball a little harder," Burnett said. "But it happens, you can't complain about eight runs."
When your team has won nine in a row and 15 of 16 as Burnett's has, it's hard to find much to complain about. But, all that winning does present a challenge, which is not looking too far ahead.
"We are just trying to do our thing," Burnett said. "Pitch well. Play good defense and take good at-bats. If we keep doing that, we will have a chance to win a lot of games."
Next up for the Senators will be the Missoula Maviercks Tuesday in a doubleheader at Kindrick Legion Field starting at 5 p.m.
