HELENA — This part of the season means one thing for the Helena Senators: it is time for the Keith Sell Tournament. It is the 26th installment of the tournament named after Helena’s former coach and longtime General Manager of the area’s American Legion program.
“Lots of tradition in the Keith Sell Tournament,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “As a player, I loved playing in it. As a coach, I see the same things out of my players. They love coming out here and playing for the hometown fans and getting to represent, not only our town, but having teams come in we get to showcase our park. Can’t beat baseball in July. It’s America’s pastime.”
This year, like in the previous two, the Senators feature a closer connection to the tournament’s namesake than simply donning the same jersey. Keith’s grandson, Caden, is in his third and final season with the Senators. He is a third-generation legion baseball player after his father, Mike, pulled on the uniform for five years in the mid-1980s.
“It just makes it extra special to have a personal connection on our team with Keith Sell,” Burnett said. “He did so much for our program. From driving the bus to coaching out here. Then, his son Mike out here playing and now his grandson Caden out here playing, it’s great to see those guys still connecting with the program and out here helping us out.”
Caden helped his team win the tournament in 2019 after catching the ceremonial first pitch of the event from his grandpa, something he calls a “lucky charm” for him. The current Senator hopes to be able to do that again this time around in a tournament that means so much to him.
“It’s special to me because I get to play in a tournament that’s named after my grandpa,” Caden said. “With the legacy he left behind and the legacy my dad left behind, I’m just carrying on that legacy...It’s a big legacy because even when the tournament isn’t going on, everybody is like, ‘oh I know your grandpa.’ It’s kinda like the recognition part of knowing my family and what they did for this legion program.”
Mike was drafted by the New Mets in 1988 after completing his legion career while Keith spent north of 40 years involved with the program in some capacity. Caden hit .355 in 2019, his first with the Senators, and is off to a solid start this year slashing .246/.385/.295/.680 at the plate and featuring a 2.47 ERA in 11.1 innings pitched on the mound.
Caden said he does not feel the pressure to win the tournament for his grandpa or family as much as he does making sure he performs well for his team in a season that sees Helena out to a 33-10 start.
Going into the Keith Sell, Helena is riding a five-game win streak and is winners of seven of its last eight games overall. The Senators are coming off a month in which they went 16-4 and have two tournament trophies already in their possession from earlier this season.
“It all starts on the mound,” Burnett said of his team’s success in tournaments. “The two tournaments we’ve played, I haven’t had to go take a pitcher out because of performance, it’s usually pitch count. Just getting those outings from our pitchers, they allow us to plan ahead for the tournament. For the most part, we’ve been executing our pitching plans.”
Helena has amassed a 3.62 team ERA through 43 games and should have all of its front-line guys ready to pitch, except for Cy Miller who threw 99 pitches in an 11-2 win over Great Falls on Wednesday.
The tournament features six teams this season, down from its normal eight due to COVID restrictions limiting some teams’ ability to travel. The Billings Scarlets, Butte Miners, Glacier Twins, Great Falls Chargers and Yakima Beetles will all make the trip to Helena to participate.
Here is the complete schedule for the Keith Sell Tournament:
Friday, July 2
2 p.m., Glacier Twins vs. Butte Miners, Pool Play
5 p.m., Yakima Beetles vs. Butte Miners, Pool Play
8 p.m., Helena Senators vs. Great Falls Chargers, AA conference game and Pool Play (tournament rules do not apply)
Saturday, July 3
12:30 p.m., Helena Senators vs. Butte Miners, Pool Play
3 p.m., Great Falls Chargers vs. Billings Scarlets, Pool Play
5:30 p.m., Yakima Beetles vs. Billings Scarlets, Pool Play
8 p.m., Helena Senators vs. Glacier Twins, Pool Play
Sunday, July 4
10 a.m., Billings Scarlets vs. Butte Miners, Pool Play
12:30 p.m., Billings Scarlets vs. Glacier Twins, Pool Play
3 p.m., Great Falls Chargers vs. Glacier Twins, Pool Play
5:30 p.m., Great Falls Chargers vs. Yakima Beetles, Pool Play
8 p.m., Helena Senators vs. Yakima Beetles, Pool Play
Monday, July 5
9 a.m., No. 5 seed vs. No. 6 seed, Bracket Game
11:30 a.m., No. 3 seed vs. No. 4 seed, Bracket Game
2 p.m., No. 1 seed vs. No. 2 seed, Championship Game
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.