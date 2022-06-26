Helena Senators Nebraska

The Helena Senators beat Eugene Earley Post 121 on Sunday to finish 4-0 at the Mount Michael Seniors Tournament in Nebraska.

 Al Goebel

ELKHORN, Neb. — Mike Hurlbert went 3-for-3 at the plate, drove in two runs, and struck out five in two innings of relief work in an 8-2 Helena Senators win over Eugene Earley Post 121.

The Senators finished their road trip to Nebraska 4-0 and earned a first-place trophy in the Mount Michael Seniors Tournament.

Hurlbert and Carter Perlinski doubled as part of a three-run first inning for the Senators. Manu Melo and Trysten Mooney singled and drove in runs in back-to-back at-bats in the second.

Helena stretched its lead to 7-0 on a balk and 8-0 when Walker Bennett scored on a wild pitch.

Four Senators pitchers combined to scatter five hits and two unearned runs. Hunter Bratcher struck out three in his two innings and Bohden Bahnmiller gave up a hit in an otherwise clean seventh inning of work.

Melo, Mooney and Bahnmiller each chipped in two hits. Tyler Tenney was 1-for-1 with an RBI in the victory.

Helena rapped out 14 hits in the win, four of which were extra-base knocks.

The Senators have now won seven consecutive games and are 28-9 on the season. They return home to Kindrick Legion Field to play the Bozeman Bucks in a conference game on Thursday.

The annual Keith Sell Tournament begins in earnest on Friday.

Email Daniel Shepard at daniel.shepard@406mtsports.com or find him on Twitter @IR_DanielS.

Tags

Load comments