ELKHORN, Neb. — Mike Hurlbert went 3-for-3 at the plate, drove in two runs, and struck out five in two innings of relief work in an 8-2 Helena Senators win over Eugene Earley Post 121.
The Senators finished their road trip to Nebraska 4-0 and earned a first-place trophy in the Mount Michael Seniors Tournament.
Hurlbert and Carter Perlinski doubled as part of a three-run first inning for the Senators. Manu Melo and Trysten Mooney singled and drove in runs in back-to-back at-bats in the second.
Helena stretched its lead to 7-0 on a balk and 8-0 when Walker Bennett scored on a wild pitch.
Four Senators pitchers combined to scatter five hits and two unearned runs. Hunter Bratcher struck out three in his two innings and Bohden Bahnmiller gave up a hit in an otherwise clean seventh inning of work.
Melo, Mooney and Bahnmiller each chipped in two hits. Tyler Tenney was 1-for-1 with an RBI in the victory.
Helena rapped out 14 hits in the win, four of which were extra-base knocks.
The Senators have now won seven consecutive games and are 28-9 on the season. They return home to Kindrick Legion Field to play the Bozeman Bucks in a conference game on Thursday.
The annual Keith Sell Tournament begins in earnest on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.