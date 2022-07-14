HELENA — The life of Jim Knight, a longtime Helena umpire who passed away last August after a battle with cancer, was honored Thursday night at Kindrick Legion Field with special uniforms and the presentation of the first-ever Jim Knight Memorial Award.
Players wore the gray and light blue uniforms with a different uplifting word on the back nameplate. Each player’s jersey featured a different word, either “courage”, “strength”, “integrity” or “inspiration.”
“In memory of Jim Knight” was also written inside an outline of the state of Montana on the upper-left chest of each jersey.
The light blue bar across the front of the uniform had “Post 2” written in a darker blue or black and featured the cancer ribbon in the background.
The Helena Senators won the non-conference contest, downing the Great Falls Chargers 21-7. All $504 of the gate proceeds were donated to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Helena in honor of Jim.
It was the Senators’ 18th-straight victory and 39th of the season.
Tyler Tenney, Helena’s super-senior shortstop and pitcher, was presented with the Jim Knight award pre-game, an honor bestowed on the Senators player who “best demonstrates integrity, sportsmanship, character and Jim's passion for the game of baseball.”
The award was voted on by Helena’s umpire pool and was presented by Helena UIC Mike Taylor, Jim’s longtime companion Candace Girvan, and loved ones Jinny and Jim English.
“He was a great advocate for youth sports, especially Helena baseball,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said of Jim. “He liked the hard-nosed player, he liked the guy who didn’t – if you didn’t like a call, he didn’t want you looking back trying to show up the umpire…
“That’s Ty epitomized right there. If there’s a borderline call on him, he’s gonna leave it and go get the next pitch and compete. That’s the type of hard-nosed player Ty is. I think that’s a perfect choice by our umpire crew.”
Almost on cue, Tenney checked off what was likely to be the final box on his Senators career to-do list: hit a home run out of Kindrick Legion Field.
He did that in the second inning when he turned on a 2-2 fastball and sent the solo shot over the left field wall to give Helena a 6-5 advantage.
“It was pretty surreal, actually,” Tenney said. “I didn’t think it was going at first. I kinda heard the dugout first, and I was just trying to run. I was like, ‘oh I guess I got enough there.’”
“It’s nice to get one.”
In less than two weeks, Tenney will play in his final home game as a Senator.
This season marks his fourth with the varsity program, and for the last three years, he’s been a full-time starter. He hit .399 during Helena’s state championship-winning campaign in 2021, and was tabbed an All-Conference selection. He was also named the team’s Earl Tucker Batting Champion and earned the Betty Cottingham Award as the team’s MVP.
His 2-for-2, four-RBI night against Great Falls improved his slash line .347/.443/.547/.990. In 36 innings on the mound this season, Tenney owns a 1.75 ERA.
“I feel honored,” Tenney said after receiving the Jim Knight Award. “From what I’ve heard about him from my coaches and my dad – he played for him back when he was younger – he sounds like he was a great, great man with great morals. I just feel honored to get that type of award.”
Tenney’s home run proved to be Helena’s go-ahead tally.
Great Falls jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first, but thanks to five first-inning hits, the Senators got them all back plus one in their first round of at-bats.
Great Falls tied the game an inning later, but Helena plated 10 unanswered runs in the middle frames to take firm control of what was originally scheduled to be a nine inning contest.
Seven different Senators enjoyed multi-hit games and six drove in more than one run.
Walker Bennett finished 3-for-3 with two RBI and Bohden Bahnmiller and Gavin Thennis each collected three hits and three RBI. Thennis, who tripled in the first, ended up a home run shy of the cycle and was on base four times.
For Thennis, Thursday represented his first multi-hit game since a two-hit effort against the Billings Royals on June 10.
From that date through Monday’s games against Kalispell, Thennis was hitting just .158 with a .590 OPS. It wasn’t that he was struggling at the plate, necessarily, just every time he squared a pitch up, it seemed to find a fielder’s glove.
“He’s been about the most unlucky hitter in the state the last two weeks,” Burnett said of his second baseman. “He’s really been swinging it pretty good. It’s tough when you hit a line-drive and a guy makes a diving stop on you. Today, they found the grass and got the runs in.”
Thennis’ first-inning three-bagger snuck just inside the first base line and broke a 4-4 tie. HIs third-inning single increased Helena’s lead to 7-5 and his fourth-inning double was a blooper that fell between three converging Chargers.
Thennis walked with the bases loaded in the sixth to cap his three-RBI night.
“That’s baseball for you,” Thennis said. “He can hit the ball 100 miles per hour but there’s no promise you’re gonna [get a hit]. You saw it mid-game – I popped one up and it landed. Baseball is just a crazy game like that. Some days you’re lucky and some days you’re not so lucky. You just gotta move on and get ready for that next opportunity.”
Helena rapped out 19 hits as a team, seven of which were extra-base knocks.
The Senators, looking for win No. 40 on the season, will be back in action on Saturday with a conference doubleheader against the Lethbridge Elks. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
