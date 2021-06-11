HELENA — Since the calendar flipped to May, the Helena Senators have lost just three games. During that 19-game stretch, the Senators have scored 10-plus runs 11 times, including twice in a doubleheader sweep of Bozeman on Thursday.
“It was good to see because we’ve been working on some adjustments kinda team-wide,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “It’s good to see those pay off, we hit some balls hard [Thursday] night. Obviously we’re trying to score as many runs as possible, but it was good to see those adjustments in-game working out.”
Helena pushed across a combined 28 runs against the Bucks, capped off by a 17-run, 15-hit outburst. The Senators banged out five extra-base hits in that victory, anchored by three triples from Hunter Bratcher, Cy Miller and Tyler Tenney.
Bratcher’s triple, a two-RBI three-bagger in the fifth, gave him six on the season in just 26 games played. No other Senator has more than two triples this year as he paces the team with 11 total extra-base hits.
“He had a stretch there where it seemed like everything off the bat was a triple,” Burnett said. “I think he had four of them in a three-game stretch. He’s an athletic kid, got a little pop in his bat and he’s able to hit from gap-to-gap. When he puts a ball in the gap plus his speed, it’s something that you like to see. That’s probably one of the most exciting plays in baseball is that triple.”
With a 4-for-6 effort and three more RBI in Thursday’s doubleheader, Bratcher is slashing .408/.495/.632/1.126 so far in 2021. That slugging percentage is the third-highest on the roster and his 26 hard-hit balls pace the team.
“He’s just got to realize -- and he has -- that he can play at the double-A level,” Burnett said of Bratcher. “He hit great for the A team last year and was a little wide-eyed the first weekend or two when he came up here. He’s starting to realize that he’s the caliber of hitter that’s going to be able to hit anybody that’s out there on the mound.”
In his first nine games with the Senators, Bratcher hit .269 with an on-base percentage of just .286.
Since May 5, however, in a 17-game sample size, Bratcher is 24-for-50 (.480) with two doubles, four triples and 15 RBI.
“I was just going up there without much of an approach, just looking for anything and swinging,” Bratcher said of his start to the season. “Now, I’m trying to pick a pitch out and see what I’m going to get and try to swing hard and hit the ball hard...First couple of at-bats and games I was nervous, but now I’ve started to settle in and gain more confidence at the plate.”
Bratcher said he is not trying to do too much at the plate and understands his power is more gap-to-gap, not in driving balls over the fence. Bratcher pairs his ability to find gaps with his speed, resulting in his plethora of triples.
“I’m just trying to see how far the ball is and maybe watching their transfers and seeing how fast they’re bringing [the ball] in,” Bratcher said. “Just trying to push the limits and get as many bases as I can.”
In the midst of a groove that saw Bratcher hit .513 (20-for-39) in the month of May, he is the lone Senator with 40 or more at-bats still hitting at least .400. As a team, Helena is hitting. 316 with an .874 OPS.
“Still working on some kinks, but [Thursday] night I thought we played pretty well...The last four [games] have been pretty clean defensively,” Burnett said. “We feel like we’re moving in the right direction, just gotta try to keep that consistency. Gonna see a little bit of our bullpen arms this weekend, but they’re gonna go out there and compete for us and hopefully we can come away with some wins.”
Bratcher, and the rest of the roster, will attempt to keep rolling against a Billings Scarlets team the Senators have not faced this season. After a doubleheader on Thursday night, Helena gets back-to-back doubleheaders over the weekend against a team that figures to be scrappy.
“Not a lot of returners from last year,” Burnett said of the Scarlets. “They do have a few guys back that played quite a bit from last year. From what I’ve heard from around the state, they’re a young but talented team. They throw some 16-year-olds out there that are very good. A team like the Scarlets with their tradition, they’re going to come out and play hard. They’re going to be a tough four-game set for us.”
First pitches for Saturday’s doubleheader are scheduled for 5 and 7 p.m. at Kindrick Legion Field. Sunday’s twin bill gets underway at noon, with the second game to follow at 2:30 p.m.
