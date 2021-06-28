HELENA — A seventh game in four days for the Helena Senators meant a handful of the team’s regulars had the day off. That did not keep them out of the win column, however, as the Senators cruised by the Fairfield (California) Expos 11-1 in six innings.
“[With] six games in three days, we got some guys some rest and didn’t seem to miss a beat,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said postgame. “Guys that maybe haven’t had as many at-bats came in and put the ball in play, played great defense. Just the winning formula; throw strikes and play good defense behind them and good things happen.”
Helena, now winners of six of its last seven games and four-straight, tabbed Tyler Cutler to make his first start of the season. Reps regular Hunter Wallis got the call behind the plate to make his Senators debut.
The rising senior at Helena High notched his first three hits at the double-A level in four trips to the plate, picking up an RBI in the third inning.
“I just approached it the same way I approach every game,” Wallis said. “I knew it was definitely going to be a different experience than playing on the Reps, but I came to the plate and had confidence in myself knowing I could hit. Just went out there and competed the best I could.”
That competitiveness was all over Wallis’ jersey post game in the form of sweat and dirt accumulated after running the bases and catching six innings. Batting out of the seven-hole in the lineup, Wallis found a gap with a run-scoring double as part of a six-run Senators outburst in the third inning that broke a 1-1 tie.
“We have lots of confidence in our guys all the way down through the ranks,” Burnett said. “Hunter is a heck of a player, heck of a hitter, just a little bit blocked so we figured we’d give him a shot. He performed and he’s been doing it for a couple years. We knew he was going to give us everything he had behind the plate and put together good at-bats.”
Wallis was one of four Senators to record a multi-hit game on Monday as the team collectively banged out 14. Quinn Belcher notched a pair of hits in Helena’s extended third inning as Caden Sell and Forrest Suero each chipped in two for the game.
A double off the bat of Suero in the second inning tied the non-conference contest at 1-1 and his run-scoring single in the third made it 4-1 in favor of the Senators.
With the offense clicking along, the trio of Cutler, Matt Burton and Gavin Thennis kept Fairfield’s bats in-check. Each tossed two innings, allowing just a combined four hits and one earned run, needing just a total of 98 pitches to do so.
A strong showing, it did break Helena’s streak of three consecutive complete games that helped the Senators win the Treasure State Showdown in Bozeman over the weekend.
After Monday, Helena sports a team ERA of 3.66 and has two tournament trophies to showcase just how solid both its pitching and hitting has been this season. With the Keith Sell Tournament coming up at the end of the week and state playoffs looming, maintaining good pitching remains important.
“Pitching depth is huge for tournaments,” Burnett said. “In every tournament game we’ve played so far, starting pitching has got us deep into the game. That allows us later in the tournament to be fresh with our arms. If we can keep that rolling, it’ll show at other tournaments as we move on later in the year. Key is definitely that pitching and we’ve been doing a great job with it.”
The Senators are now 32-10 on the season and 15-4 in the month of June with one game remaining. They are also 9-3 over their last 12 games with a conference matchup against Great Falls next up on the schedule for Wednesday.
“I think this team is awesome,” Wallis said. “The guys are super supportive. I think everybody is feeling good because they’re rolling through teams and doing good in tournaments and competing as good as they can. I think everybody is having a lot of fun.”
First pitch against the Chargers is scheduled for 7 p.m. from Kindrick Legion Field.
