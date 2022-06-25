ELKHORN, Neb. — Tyler Tenney singled twice, drove in two runs, and scored twice in the Helena Senators’ 11-3 victory over the Fort Calhoun Seniors on Saturday.
Tyler Cutler tossed five innings of three-run baseball and struck out four without walking anyone.
The Senators erased a two-run deficit in the third when Carter Perlinski walked and Manu Melo lifted a sacrifice fly into center field.
Brayden Beatty provided the go-ahead hit – a triple – in the fourth. He later scored on a wild pitch just a handful of pitches before Tenney put Helena up 6-2 with a two-run single.
Perlinski doubled as part of the five-run frame and Hunter Bratcher did the same an inning later.
Mike Hurlbert and Bratcher joined Tenney with two knocks and Perlinski and Melo each drove in a pair of runs. Beatty finished the game 1-for-2 with an RBI, walk and two runs scored.
Mooney brothers come up clutch
Trysten and Tycen Mooney tripled in back-to-back trips to the plate, scoring Helena’s go-ahead run in the seventh inning of a 4-3 victory over the ETC Knights on Saturday night.
Dylan Willcut – pitching in relief of Tenney – then wiggled out of a one-on, one-out situation to preserve the advantage.
With two wins on Saturday, the Senators improved to 3-0 on their trip to Nebraska, and have now won six consecutive games overall. They are 27-9 on the season.
Walker Bennett broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run double in the third inning. The Knights chipped back, scoring on a wild pitch in the third and tying the contest with the help of an error in the fifth.
Two innings later, the Mooney brothers delivered their clutch pieces of hitting.
Bennett was 3-for-3 and reached base four times in the win.
Tenney allowed just four hits and three runs (two earned) in five innings on the mound. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.
The Senators will play once more in Nebraska before returning home.
