KALISPELL — Carter Schlegel kept Helena’s bats quiet in a 10-1 Kalispell Lakers victory in Game 1 on Wednesday afternoon, but Senators right-hander Will Lyng did the same to the home squad in Game 2 in a 5-0 Helena win.

The Senators took two out of three in Kalispell, winning Tuesday’s series-opener 12-0 in five innings.

The Senators’ second consecutive conference doubleheader split moved Helena’s overall record to 24-7 and the team’s Montana-Alberta Class AA conference record to 6-3.

Lyng notched his fifth win of the season in Game 2, firing six innings of six-hit, shutout baseball. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out four.

Carter Perlinski doubled in the first inning – his ninth of the season – and scored on a Walker Bennett single.

Brayden Beatty broke the game open in the third with a three-RBI double.

Perlinski and Bennett each collected two hits in the Senators’ victory.

Perlinski, in 126 plate appearances this season, is now slashing .429/.579/.758/1.338 with 18 extra-base hits and 27 RBI.

Kalispell jumped on Helena starter Seth Nielsen early in Game 1 and capitalized on four Senators errors.

Max Holden blasted a two-run homer in the fifth inning and scored three runs in the Lakers’ victory.

Adam Nikunen and Kaden Drish each supplied two hits and Andre Cephers drove in a pair of runs with a single in the first inning.

Schlegel scattered four hits and an unearned run across 5.1 innings on the mound for Kalispell.

Manu Melo collected two hits and the Senators’ lone RBI in Game 1. Beatty singled and scored.

Next up for Helena is a conference doubleheader on Saturday in Billings against the Royals.