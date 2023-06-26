HELENA — Nick Benson hadn’t put together a multi-hit game since May 20, but on Monday night with his mother in attendance, the baseball gods smiled on him.

Benson’s mother, Julie, is a Chief Warrant Officer 3 in the Montana National Guard and had been deployed to Washington, D.C. since January.

She works in the education branch helping soldiers utilize their GI Bill benefits and had missed all of Nick’s first season with the Helena Senators, but earned some leave and flew into Bozeman over the weekend to watch her son play at Kindrick Legion Field for the first time this year.

Nick didn’t play in a 3-2 Senators loss to the Billings Scarlets in Game 1 of Monday’s conference doubleheader, but he supplied two hits and got the start in left field in a 4-0 Senators victory in Game 2.

That included a fifth-inning double that produced a key insurance run.

“It was a fastball pretty much right down the middle,” Nick said. “I saw a couple fastballs earlier in that at-bat and I was pretty timed up, so I put a barrel on it.”

“It’s pretty special to get a hit for her and go 2-for-2. I haven’t been hitting lately, but it’s good to be able to get back in the swing of things, especially when she’s here to watch.”

Julie said baseball has been a big part of the family’s lives since Nick was about four years old playing T-ball. Nick’s dad coached for a while, and after his son raked on the Reps last season, he was promoted to the varsity squad.

After waiting what must’ve felt like a lifetime, Julie was finally able to ditch the screens and cheer for her son in person.

“I love watching them play baseball, so it’s been hard watching it through gamechanger the last couple months,” Julie said. “It was great being here.”

“I was taking pictures, so I was pretty excited that I got to see [the double].”

In 27 games played (69 plate appearances), Nick is slashing .263/.391/351/.742 with three doubles and a triple.

Monday was his third multi-hit game of the season.

“Nick is a very good hitter – last year on the Reps he crushed the baseball,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “Maybe just struggling a little bit with some confidence and pitch selection right now…

“He’s been taking great rounds of [batting practice]. We had a chance to get him in there hoping he could run into one and he took a good at-bat for us.”

Nick’s big hit in Game 2 was what the Senators lacked in Game 1.

Scarlets left-hander Zach Stewart worked around traffic all game, stranding the lead-off runner in the fifth and wiggling out of a runner on second, one-out jam in the sixth.

He struck out Brayden Beatty and Bohden Bahnmiller looking to begin the seventh in a one-run game, but then trouble found Stewart.

Carter Perlinski, who needed to reach base to extend a season-long on-base streak, took the first pitch he saw and lined a triple into the right-center field gap. The ball bounced off Perlinski as he slid into third base and rolled toward the Senators’ dug out.

Perlinski shuffled a few steps off the bag, but ultimately held 90 feet away.

Walker Bennett, who likely would’ve been Stewart’s last batter anyway as he approached the 105-pitch limit, flew out to end the game.

“Just compete,” Stewart said of his mindset post-triple. “Go after the next guy…

“[Scarlets head coach Adam] Hust came out and talked to me. I got the ball. Took a deep breath and went on to the next guy. [He told me] to just relax and move on.”

Stewart struck out seven and walked just one in Game 1. He scattered nine hits and yielded just a two-out, two-run double in the third inning of a 3-0 game.

Aside from the seventh, Stewart neutralized the power of Helena’s lineup.

He did so with a breaking ball that was nasty at times and a fastball that he used to strike out Perlinski in the first and third innings.

“It was working great,” Stewart said of his breaking ball. “I was able to throw it where I wanted it – for the most part – and get ahead in counts.”

Lead-off man Nate McDonald stirred the drink for the Scarlets offensively in Game 1, collecting two hits and doubling to drive in a run in the third. Hunter Doyle tripled in that same frame to score McDonald.

Senators right-hander Seth Nielsen struck out 10 across six innings in Game 2. He walked three and allowed just three hits.

“That fastball is pretty electric,” Burnett said of Nielsen. “He hides it well – it kinda comes over his shoulder. Then that curve/slider that he throws is tough when it’s tight.”

“He had a good tight slider today.”

The Senators turned a 3-6 triple play that erased three-straight Scarlet reaches to begin Game 1. Helena and Billings then combined to turn four double plays in Game 2.

Both teams entered play on Monday near the top of the Montana-Alberta conference standings.

No program has really claimed superiority yet as the now 10-6 Senators and 7-4 Scarlets hope to take a step in that direction by winning Tuesday’s rubber match.

“Getting a split against a good team is always a win, in my opinion,” Benson said. “I think our team hit pretty well in both games, and then Lance [Bratlien] had that [triple] in the last inning [of Game 2]...

“It’s always exciting to see teammates get hits and pitch well.”