BOZEMAN — Helena pitchers allowed just two hits across 13 total innings and the Senators improved to 3-0 at the Bozeman AA Invitational Tournament with 2-0 and 11-0 victories on Friday.

The Senators kicked off their trip to Bozeman with a 12-3 conference victory over the Bucks on Thursday night.

That victory, plus Friday’s wins, advanced Helena’s overall record to 29-9. The Senators are 9-5 in conference play.

Left-hander Dylan Willcut, making his first start of the season, lowered his season ERA to 1.19 with a complete game shutout of the Nampa Chiefs in Game 1.

Willcut carried a no-hitter into the fourth inning, losing it on a two-out double.

He walked a batter to lead off the second, but the runner was quickly erased by a double play, and worked around a two-out walk in a 1-0 game in the third inning.

Willcut totaled four strikeouts and walked three, firing 60 of his 96 pitches for strikes.

The Senators broke a scoreless tie on a balk in the third. Walker Bennett added an RBI single in the sixth.

In Game 2, the Senators’ bats came alive in the sixth inning to push across seven runs in a six-inning run-ruling of Twin Falls.

Will Lyng tossed four innings of no-hit baseball, striking out three and walking two.

Twin Falls notched its first hit with one out in the ffith inning off Colt Tietje, but that’s all the Cowboys would get as Helena pitchers needed just 67 total pitches to navigate six innings.

The Senators sent 11 batters to the plate in the sixth as Nick Benson, Bennett, Tycen Mooney and Connor Devine all supplied RBI knocks.

Carter Perlinski tripled to lead off the fifth. He walked three times in the victory.

Lance Bratlien collected two hits, walked, and drove in three runs, while Devine finished 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored.