BOZEMAN — Walker Bennett drove in five runs and Bohden Bahnmiller collected three hits to propel the Helena Senators past the CDA Lumbermen 11-5 on Saturday afternoon.

Helena wraps up pool play in the AA Invitational with a 4-0 record and will play in the tournament championship on Sunday at 3:30. The Senators also improved to 30-9 overall with the win.

Leading 4-0 entering the sixth inning, the Senators broke the game open with a five-run frame.

The big hit was Bennett’s three-RBI double, but Carter Perlinski and Cole Graham each supplied run-scoring knocks in the sixth.

Bennett also singled in the fifth to increase Helena’s advantage to 4-0. He’ll enter play on Sunday with a team-high 44 RBI.

Brayden Beatty drove in a pair with a single in the second inning and was on base three times in the victory.

Perlinski singled twice, drove in two runs, walked twice, and scored twice, while Tycen Mooney singled and walked.

Seth Nielsen and Bennett combined to strike out seven and allow just two hits through the game’s first five innings. The Lumbermen hung a four-spot in the sixth, but could not overcome a nine-run deficit.

The Senators rapped out 13 hits in the win, eight of which came from the two through five spots in the lineup.

Through 39 games, the Senators are slashing .318/.441/.416/.857 as a team. They’ve collectively walked 16 more times than they’ve struck out.