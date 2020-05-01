HELENA — First, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back the start of tryouts and the season for the Helena American Legion baseball team.
Then, on the first scheduled day of tryouts Thursday, lighting and rain forced the practice to be called off.
But on Friday, with the sun shining brightly, the Senators finally hit the field for the first day of tryouts, which will continue over the weekend.
With facemasks, hand-sanitizing stations and social-distancing rules, it wasn't anything like you'd expect in a normal baseball tryout.
But it was baseball, nonetheless and it brought us a step closer to actual games.
Montana teams got the go ahead to practice last weekend, as long as they had approval from local authorities and head coach Jon Burnett got that earlier this week.
Tryouts will continue Saturday at Kindrick Legion Field. Burnett said games would be possible once Montana enters phase 2 of the gradual reopening laid out by Gov. Steve Bullock, although groups of people would need to be limited to 50 or less. The first games would be without fans, but there was talk of expanding broadcast capabilities.
Once players are assigned to their respective teams, Helena Legion can go on practicing as long as they continue to follow Gov. Bullock's guidelines.
