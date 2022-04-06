HELENA — Last season was a special one for the Helena Senators. Fifty-four wins, a state championship (first since 2003) and runner-up finish at the Northwest Regional Tournament sent many seniors and super seniors off in style.
Now, with the 2022 season a little more than two weeks away, the Senators are hoping to fill some gaps in production as they embark on a title defense.
“We graduated quite a few of our key players,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “We’re excited to see some of the young guys get the opportunities. There’s some guys that nobody has heard about who, I think, are going to be very good varsity baseball players this year. Excited for them to get their shot.”
Three of Helena’s five All-State selections from a year ago graduated from the program. Ethan Keintz, Cy Miller and Matt Burton have all moved on to play collegiately, while Quinn Belcher and Forrest Suero will be teammates on Carroll’s football team this fall.
Eamon Burke, Judson Seliskar and Victor Scott also departed.
That leaves the door wide open for players from Helena’s lower division legion teams to step up. Players like Walker Bennett, Luke Dowdy and Will Lyng ate up innings for the Reps last season and figure to be big parts of the Senators’ pitching staff this spring and summer.
“We think they have the ability, just hoping that their mindset is right,” Burnett said of the younger players. “It’s something they’ll work on. They’ll be better by the end of the year than they were their first couple outings.”
Eric Cockhill, who was 3-for-7 in a limited sampling with the Senators last year and scored the game-tying run in the bottom of the seventh in Helena’s come-from-behind win against Kalispell in the state tournament, will get some time in the outfield this season.
Manu Melo and Aaron Fuzesy both hit over .350 for the Independents last year. Fuzesy also posted a 3.43 ERA in 51 innings pitched. Payton Tavary and Sam Ark, who each averaged better than .300 for the Reps, will see varsity action.
With so many new faces expected to play at the double-A level, this off-season has been about building confidence, developing talent, and making sure those younger players understand the coaching staff believes in them and needs them to take a step forward.
“A lot of it started in the off-season, in the winter,” Burnett said. “Confidence is a huge part of the game of baseball, so sometimes it’s building that confidence and letting that guy know that, you may just be a sophomore, but you’re a very good baseball player and we expect big things out of you.”
The Senators do have a handful of returners. Trysten Mooney and Mike Hurlbert, All-State selections a year ago, are back. Gavin Thennis returns at second base and Tyler Tenney will join the roster once his freshman season with Miles Community College wraps up.
In Tenney, the Senators get their sure-handed shortstop, a middle of the order bat (.399/.492/.505/.997) and top-tier pitcher (3.08 ERA in 77.1 innings) back. Thennis hit .301 and was a mainstay at second base last year, while Mike Hurlbert drove in 38 runs and played a solid third base. Like Tenney, he will join Helena’s roster when his collegiate season ends.
Mooney turned in a .759 OPS last season and played nearly 400 innings behind the dish. Mooney caught 23 would-be base stealers and committed just six errors in 337 total chances.
Hunter Bratcher will see time in the outfield this season, hit toward the top of the order and pitch. He posted a 3.63 ERA in 36.2 innings pitched last season, including 3.1 innings of one-run ball in the state championship game against the Billings Royals, and hit .336 in 125 at-bats.
With Suero, Caden Sell and Miller gone, expect to see Hunter Wallis some at first base. Wallis hit .412 with 15 extra-base last season for the Reps, and in 17 plate appearances at the double-A level, slashed .571/.625/.714/1.339.
“He’s going to be a huge part of us,” Burnett said of Wallis. “He’s a middle of the order bat…He came up and played well for us as a junior. He can catch. He’ll probably see a little time at first base or designated hitter. He’s going to be a big part of our lineup.”
Helena ramped up preseason practices this week after a bevy of off-season workouts. For the first two weeks of practice, all three levels of Helena’s legion program, about 54 total players, are practicing together.
With some players on different teams and young guys in the fold, it’s an opportunity for them to see how the seniors and veterans go about their business. It also gives the coaching staff a chance to continue preaching a program-level message that revolves around effort and attitude.
“We preach to worry about what you can control,” Burnett said. “You can control your attitude. You can control your effort. You can control the energy you bring. Just try to stay positive and be good teammates because everybody is going to mess up this year. You want them to know that their teammate has their back.”
The Senators’ schedule, which begins on April 23, features Canadian teams for the first time in two seasons. The Lethbridge Elks and Medicine Hat Monarchs will once again participate in Montana-Alberta Conference action, but will only play Montana teams on the road. No Montana teams, according to Burnett, will travel north of the border this season.
Helena is slated to play 16 conference games this season with the league opener on June 1 against the Bozeman Bucks.
The Senators have back-to-back doubleheaders against the Royals on June 10 and 11, a rematch of last season’s state tournament title game.
Helena will play in the Missoula Memorial Tournament in late-May and host the Keith Sell Tournament from July 1 through July 4.
In between, the Senators travel to Elkhorn, Nebraska, to play in the Knights Classic. That comes a year after the team played five games at a tournament in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in mid-July.
“It’s during the College World Series, so we’re going to one World Series game for sure and potentially three [total],” Burnett said of this year’s trip to Nebraska. “It’s really just the experience for the kids. I like to kinda alternate between Minnesota and Omaha just so they get different experiences every year. The atmosphere of the College World Series and the camaraderie of the trip with the bus rides and the hotel stays – yeah we want to play good baseball, but it’s about the experience for the kids.”
This year’s Class AA State Tournament will be played in Billings during the final week of July.
The Helena Senators’ full schedule can be viewed here.
For the Senators, the Missoula Mavericks visit for a season-opening doubleheader inside Kindrick Legion Field in just over two weeks.
“We’re just excited to get out there,” Burnett said. “Hopefully the weather warms up. The 30 degree, windy, rainy, snowy practices kinda stink. Ready for that weather to warm up and to get these kids out on the field.”
