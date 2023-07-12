HELENA — On a night perfect for umpiring (and playing baseball), a legend in the profession was honored.

Jim Knight passed away in 2021 after a lengthy battle with cancer, but for the second year, his life was uplifted by the Helena Senators with special jerseys fit for the occasion and the presentation of the second annual Jim Knight Memorial Award.

Tyler Tenney, who was the award’s first-ever recipient, presented this year’s plaque to Walker Bennett in a pregame ceremony.

Bennett was chosen by the Helena umpire pool as “the player that best demonstrates integrity, sportsmanship, character, and Jim’s passion for the game of baseball.”

“For us to recognize [Jim] and his accomplishments and what he meant to this town and to baseball is pretty special,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “Walker – there’s nobody better on this team to win that award. He’s a good competitor, plays the game with class and represents our team on and off the field.”

Despite being sidelined by an injury, Bennett was all smiles as his name was announced and he accepted the award from Tenney in front of the pitcher's mound.

“It’s really special to know that what you do every day is recognized…Knowing what Jim Knight did and what he stood for, it’s an honor to get the award,” Bennett said.

To read more about Jim Knight and his son Brian, click here.

Save for the top half of each game’s first inning, Wednesday night was all about the Senators.

They moved closer to locking down the No. 1 seed in the upcoming state tournament with 11-1 and 6-1 conference victories over the Missoula Mavericks, improving to 44-14 overall and 16-6 in league play.

Helena has now won seven consecutive conference games.

“We’re trending in the right direction…I think the bats are coming around,” Burnett said. “The pitching has been there all year and defensively we’re starting to clean some things up…

“We definitely like the way we’re playing right now.”

Tycen Mooney was promoted into the lead-off spot for the first time all season and produced right away.

In his last 49 plate appearances (16 games) entering play, Mooney amassed a .489 OBP with 10 walks. For the season, Mooney has struck out the fewest amount of times (five) among the everyday players and walked the third-most (28).

With Brayden Beatty struggling and the Senators having experimented with different lead-off guys the last week or so, it was coach Anthony Hogan’s idea to elevate Mooney with the instructions to keep the same approach he’s used all season.

The result? Four hits in six at-bats, three RBI (all in Game 1), five runs scored and two walks.

In Mooney’s three true lead-off plate appearances on Wednesday, he went 2-for-2 with a walk.

“The more pitches I see, the more confident I get during an at-bat,” Mooney said.

“I was looking for my pitch early and I got it in a couple at-bats early [in the game] – there was one 2-0 count where I just smacked a line-drive by the shortstop. I was looking for a fastball in my spot, and if I didn’t have it, I wasn’t looking at it.”

The first four batters in Helena’s lineup each collected two hits in Game 1.

Carter Perlinski doubled to the opposite field in the second and sixth innings, upping his total to 18 for the season and tying him for eighth in program history for a single season.

Lance Bratlien also doubled twice, including one that split the left-center field gap, scored two runs, and achieved the run-rule in the sixth inning.

Like in a four-run second inning in Game 1, the Senators added three two-out runs in the same frame in Game 2.

Missoula jumped out to 1-0 leads in both games, but gave up 11 unanswered in Game 1 and six unanswered in Game 2.

Zeroes followed after Helena grabbed a 6-1 advantage in Game 2, but the Senators still combined for 17 runs and 21 hits to complete the season conference sweep of Missoula and finish the regular-season 10-1 against the Mavericks.

“The way we hit tonight was amazing,” Mooney said. “Our approaches were great…All of us were waiting for our pitch, and when we got it, we hit it hard.”

Luke Dowdy fired a complete game in Game 1, scattering five hits and a walk over six innings.

Will Lyng tossed five innings of scoreless baseball out of the bullpen in Game 2, yielding only three hits and striking out three.

Helena’s Seth Nielsen, Game 2’s starter, was pulled after 49 pitches, meaning he would be available for Saturday’s conference doubleheader against Great Falls.

That twin bill, which begins at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at Kindrick Legion Field, is Helena’s final two league games of the season ahead of the Class AA state tournament which begins a week from Saturday.