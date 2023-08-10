HELENA — A state championship-winning season officially concluded on Wednesday night with the Helena Senators’ annual awards banquet.

Coaches from all three Helena American Legion baseball teams – Independents, Reps and Senators – were on hand to discuss their seasons and recognize their players for a season’s worth of triumphs.

Helena compiled a 52-17 overall record, winning its second Class AA state title in the last three seasons.

The Senators represented Montana in the Class AA Northwest Regional Tournament, also for the second time in three years (shared honor with Billings in 2021), and have won 191 games with a .735 winning percentage over the last four seasons.

The Helena Senators’ 2023 team award winners are as follows:

Lance Bratlien, Stanley Foote Award (Most Improved; voted on by team)

– hit .356 with eight doubles, three triples and 31 RBI in first full season with Senators

– was third on the team with 66.2 innings pitched; went 8-3 with a 2.73 ERA; struck out 62 (second on team) and walked 33

– caught 84 innings

Walker Bennett, Zach Murfitt Award (Most Inspirational; $200 scholarship; voted on by team)

– hit a walk-off solo home run on June 27 in a 3-2 win over the Billings Scarlets

– laced a go-ahead triple-run double in the third inning of a 6-4 win over the Scarlets in the state tournament undefeated semifinal game

Cole Graham, Dick Muffick Award (Most Competitive; $200 scholarship; voted on by team)

– caught team-high 354 innings; threw out 10 would-be base-stealers; allowed just 10 passed balls

– hit .318 in 151 total at-bats; drove in 27 runs and scored 27 runs

– hit .420 with a .960 OPS, two doubles, 14 RBI and 12 runs scored in season’s final 63 plate appearances (21 games)

Carter Perlinski, Earl Tucker Batting Champ Trophy (minimum 100 at-bats, regular-season only)

– hit .390 in 182 regular-season at-bats

– totaled 71 regular-season hits; 20 doubles, eight triples, four home runs; drove in 53 regular-season runs and scored 70

– including postseason, Perlinski slashed .380/.532/.620/1.152 with 76 hits, 32 extra-base hits, 55 RBI, 77 runs scored

Will Lyng, Ace Kindrick Award (pitching MVP, minimum 40 innings pitched, regular-season only)

– 119.65 points; 10 points per win, 5 points per save, 1 point per strikeout, ERA awarded on reverse scale, negative-one point per walk, negative-five points per loss

– led Helena with 10 regular-season victories and 82.2 innings pitched; struck out 48 and walked 22; compiled a 1.36 regular-season ERA (second-lowest in program history)

– Including postseason, Lyng went 12-4 with a 1.47 ERA in 100.1 innings pitched; struck out 56 and walked 27; held opposing batters to a .229 batting average

Bohden Bahnmiller and Walker Bennett, Betty Cottingham Team MVP Award (voted on by team; taking into account citizenship, leadership and outstanding play)

Bahnmiller – .894 fielding percentage in 263 total chances at shortstop; hit .359 in 209 at-bats; nine doubles, one triple, 44 RBI, 52 runs scored

Bennett – hit .347 in 173 at-bats; 14 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, team-high 59 RBI, 34 run scored; went 4-1 with a 1.05 ERA in 26.2 innings pitched, struck out 19 and walked 12

Both plan to continue their baseball careers at Miles Community College