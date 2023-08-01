GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Netflix documentary ‘The Redeem Team’ helped fill roughly 90 minutes of the seven-hour bus ride, holding the attention of several Helena Senators players as the team barreled down the highway in the early-morning hours toward its regional tournament destination.

Like the 2008 United States men’s Olympic basketball team – the subject of the documentary – the Senators returned to the mountaintop a year after falling short of a state title and regional tournament appearance, and now hope to recreate the postseason magic of two seasons ago.

“It’s awesome,” Senators outfielder Sam Ark said of the experience. “I love our guys, we have a lot of fun together, so it’s just awesome being able to compete with these guys and see what we can do.”

Roster-wise, this is a completely different Senators team than the one that came within two wins of a Northwest Regional Tournament Championship in 2021.

Nevertheless, they continued building upon Helena’s dominance with a fourth-straight state title game appearance and carried a .776 winning percentage through the regular-season and state tournament.

Two years ago, Helena couldn’t become the first Montana legion baseball team to advance to the Legion World Series since 1962, something the Senators want to rectify this week.

“I think we’re pretty confident going into this,” third baseman Tycen Mooney said. “We’ve got a pretty good challenge Game 1, so it’s gonna be a battle from the start…

“Gotta go in battling and whoever wants it more is gonna take this first game.”

Colter McAnelly, Cheyenne’s ace right-hander, seems likely to take the bump in Wednesday’s opener against Helena. He’ll likely be on a pitch count to preserve his eligibility for later in the tournament.

He’s the same pitcher Helena’s Cy Miller out-dueled in a 1-0 regional tournament elimination game in 2021.

A sophomore committed to the University of Missouri then, McAnelly is now the No. 1-ranked baseball prospect in the state of Wyoming (according to Perfect Game) and has signed to play for the University of Utah.

In the undefeated semifinal game of Wyoming’s Class AA state tournament, McAnelly struck out 15 batters in 6.1 innings pitched and hit a go-ahead three-run home run as part of a four-RBI game.

Cheyenne went on to win its fourth consecutive Class AA state championship.

Mooney, who was in Gillette taking photos and supporting his older brother Trysten two years ago, got a look at McAnelly then and will likely be the first Senator to face him on Wednesday as the team’s lead-off man.

It’s a role Mooney has held for the last 11 games, one in which he’s thrived.

In his last 47 plate appearances, Mooney is slashing .419/.617/.484/1.101 with six RBI, 15 runs scored, and a seven-to-one walk-to-strikeout ratio.

“I’m loving it,” Mooney said. “I’ve got a couple great bats behind me, so if I can get on base, I know I have a chance of scoring and helping my team.”

As Mooney has said in the past, he feels more comfortable at the plate the more pitches he sees, and in that same sample size, he’s worked 15 six-plus pitch plate appearances while averaging nearly five pitches per trip.

“Walking up to the plate, my goal is [to see] eight pitches, at least,” Mooney said. “Unless I see my pitch very early in the count – I’m not worried about getting to two strikes…

“Seeing more pitches helps the batters [behind me] get a little bit more timing and see a couple off-speed pitches and find out where the release is coming from.”

As he’s gotten hot, so has the rest of Helena’s lineup.

Since July 12, the Senators are hitting .340 as a team. Dating back to July 1 (22 games), that number sits at .323.

Mooney, Aaron Fuzesy, Lance Bratlien, Bohden Bahnmiller and Cole Graham are all hitting north of .350 since the calendar flipped to July.

In their last 22 games, the Senators are 18-4.

“Whenever we get down, we find ways to come back and fight through adversity, which I think is the greatest of our strengths throughout this last month,” Ark said.

“Whenever we’d get down, like early in the season, we’d just shut down, but now, we’re just figuring out ways to come back.”

Like the professional athletes on their bus’s flip-down TV screen, the Senators are going for gold.

Their bats will take them there.

“We just need to have fun and play confidently,” Mooney said. “Go out there and play our game of baseball and we’re gonna be just fine.”

First pitch between the Senators and Cheyenne Sixers is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Wednesday from Hladky Memorial Stadium.