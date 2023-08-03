GILLETTE, Wyo. – Perhaps the most impressive (and scariest for opposing teams) thing about the Helena Senators is they lose just two seniors from a team that went 52-17, won a state championship, and represented Montana at the Northwest Regional Tournament during the 2023 season.

Helena won 18 of its final 24 games, but dropped a season-ending 4-3 nine-inning affair to Portland, Oregon, on Thursday in what was the program’s second regional appearance in three years.

“Didn’t think we had a ton of fight in us [Wednesday], but we flipped that switch and we had great heart and great effort today,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said.

“That’s the game of baseball – didn’t go our way at the end.”

Helena trailed Portland until the fourth inning of an early-morning loser-out game when Cole Graham tied the contest with a two-RBI single.

Oregon took the lead back in the fifth, but down to their final hacks in the seventh, the Senators tied the game on Colt Tietje’s pinch-hit RBI groundout.

They put the go-ahead run on second base with two outs in the eighth and the tying run on first in the ninth (twice), but couldn’t overcome a ninth-inning go-ahead RBI single by Portland’s Eric Altmark.

“It hurts, but it was a hard-fought battle, so can’t be too mad about it,” Senators senior Lance Bratlien said.

“Just sucks that it’s over.”

The emotions of a season-ending loss were amplified by the ups and downs and twists and turns of a game that was close throughout.

For Walker Bennett and Luke Dowdy, Thursday was their final game in a Senators uniform.

Three other seniors (Bratlien, Tycen Mooney, Bohden Bahnmiller) have the option to return for super-senior seasons in 2024.

Graham, who went 2-for-4 with two RBI, is a rising junior, as is Aaron Fuzesy who filled in at shortstop for the injured Bahnmiller and collected two hits.

Will Lyng, owner of the second-lowest regular-season ERA in program history, will be a senior in 2024.

The right-hander tossed eight innings of six-hit, three-run baseball on Thursday, inducing 13 ground ball outs.

Lyng crossed the 100-inning threshold in a four-pitch eighth inning.

He is the first Senators pitcher to eclipse 100 innings pitched in a season since at least 2016.

“He said, ‘you can’t win them all, but that’s a pretty darn good game,’” Bennett said of Burnett’s post game talk. “Just a dogfight with both teams…

“We were given opportunities that we took and they were given opportunities they just took more [advantage] of.”

Even with a winless regional appearance, Helena caps its most recent four-year run with a 191-69 (.735) overall record, four consecutive state championship game appearances, and two state titles.

The Senators’ bats came alive down the stretch of a 2023 season that saw them capture the state tournament’s No. 1 seed for the first time in 20 years.

“There was a spot there early in the year where we weren’t getting along too well in the dugout and things weren’t going too well, but the camaraderie and teamwork we developed [made it[ a special year, for sure,” Burnett said.

“Ever since the off-season [after] being in the [state] championship game last year, we knew what we had to do to get to this point,” Bennett said.

“Knowing that we did that, to get here, is big.”

A year after losing the final half of 2021’s state championship team, the Senators were a season ahead of many people’s expectations.

Now, with the 2024 state tournament to be held at Kindrick Legion Field and regionals in Billings, plus much of this year’s team returning, the Senators are staring a repeat dead in the eyes.

For now, though, there’s precious few minutes left for Helena’s seniors to enjoy the camaraderie of teammates they made many lifelong memories with.

That begins with a six-plus hour bus ride back to Helena on Thursday afternoon.

“It’s hard because Tycen [Mooney] is going straight to Concordia [for football], but I’ll have the bus ride back with these boys, so it’ll be good to get six hours with them,” Bennett said.