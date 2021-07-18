HELENA - Kalispell jumped out to a 4-0 advantage in the first inning, but the Helena Senators scored six runs over the next six innings to take game No. 1 of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Lakers 6-4. Helena finished off the doubleheader sweep with a 6-5 win in the nightcap.
Senators starter Cy Miller allowed two hits and four runs in the first frame, but limited Kalispell to just one hit in the next six innings and zero knocks in the final five frames. Miller struck out the side in the fifth inning, punching out two Lakers looking on his way to seven strikeouts. He allowed just one base-runner over the game’s final three innings and sent the Lakers down one-two-three in the seventh to finish off the complete game.
Helena plated a run in the second and four more in the third inning in support of Miller. Gavin Thennis’ two-run single tied the game at four and he scored the Senators’ go-ahead run later in the frame.
Matt Burton and Michael Hurlbert each collected two hits at the top of Helena’s lineup and Ethan Keintz added two more from the four-hole. Thennis picked up two RBI in the win and Tyler Tenney, Quinn Belcher and Keintz added one apiece.
Joseph Schlegel went 1-for-3 with three RBI for Kalispell. Max Holden tossed seven innings, allowing 11 hits and six runs (four earned) while striking out two batters.
Game No. 2
Victor Scott tied the game with a two-out walk and Burton delivered the go-ahead run-scoring single one batter later to lift Helena past Kalispell 6-5.
The Senators improved to 44-15 on the season and 13-7 in conference play with the doubleheader sweep of the Lakers on Sunday.
Leading 4-2 entering the home half of the sixth inning, Helena suddenly found itself needing a run after Kalispell plated three in the frame to grab a 5-4 advantage. Elijah Owens’ sacrifice gave the Lakers a short-lived lead as he paced Kalispell with two RBI in Sunday’s second game.
With one out in the seventh, the Senators loaded the bases, a rally kicked off by a Kalispell error. Scott then walked on five pitches for one of his three RBI while Burton capped a 3-for-5 day at the plate with what would be the game-winning hit.
Hurlbert also picked up an RBI in the win while Trysten Mooney collected two hits and scored two runs. Hunter Bratcher was credited with the win after pitching a scoreless seventh inning with a pair of strikeouts. Tenney started the game for Helena and gave up five runs on six hits over six innings of work while striking out five Kalispell batters.
Six different Lakers chipped in a hit in the nightcap and Caleb Morgan tossed six innings of four-run baseball on the mound.
Helena and Kalispell will play each other again on Monday. First pitches are scheduled for 1 and 3:30 p.m.
