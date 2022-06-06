The Helena Senators evened up their conference record on Monday night thanks to a 9-4 road win over the Great Falls Chargers in AA Legion baseball action.
Helena plated two runs in the first inning but the Senators trailed 4-3 heading into the fourth inning when things started to turn in their direction. A two-run triple by Hunter Bratcher put the Senators in front 5-4 in the top of the fourth inning, a lead which grew to 6-4 after another run was added in the inning.
Hunter Wallis brought home another run later on an RBI single and in the top of the seventh inning, Eric Cockhill brought home two insurance runs as Helena's lead increased to 9-4.
After allowing four runs in the first three innings of work, Tyler Tenney kept Great Falls off the scoreboard in the fourth, which got him the decision. He allowed four runs on four hits, while striking out three in four innings.
Mike Hurlbert was then stellar in relief of Tenney and finished the game without allowing a run in the final three innings. He tossed three-innings of shutout baseball and Great Falls was held scoreless in the last four innings of play.
Bratcher and Trysten Mooney each had two hits in the win and both were credited with a triple. Cockhill also had a hit and two RBI, while Wallis, Gavin Thennis, and Tycen Monney managed one.
Landon Lockwood had two hits for the Chargers in defeat. Tyler Marr had two RBI on a double, while Trigg Mapes also had a double and RBI.
Helena will host the Billings Royals on Friday night in Helena for a doubleheader that has games starting at 5 and 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.