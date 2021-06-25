The Helena Senators haven't experienced losing much this season and in typical fashion, they responded quickly from a two-game sweep at the hands of Missoula on Tuesday, winning consecutive games in Bozeman on the first day the Treasure State Showdown.
Helena opened the non-conference tournament Friday in Belgrade against the Jackson (Wyoming) Giants and ended the game in five innings thanks to a 9-1 victory.
Cade Coate was on the mound for the Senators and went the distance, allowing one run on five hits in five innings to get the win. He struckout seven batters and walked three. Victor Scott was 2-for-3 at the plate for the Senators who also drove in three runs. He was also credited with a triple.
Michael Hurlburt and Gavin Thennis each had two hits for Helena, while Quinn Belcher and Hunter Bratcher both had one. Bratcher's double helped him tie Scott for the team-high in RBI with three.
The Senators scored in four of the five innings, with multiple runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings to close out the win.
In its second game, Helena's AA Legion team managed just six hits but held its opponent, Eastside (WA) to just two in a 6-2 triumph, giving the Senators their second straight win.
Cy Miller got the start and the win for the Senators after giving up just one hit and zero earned runs (two total) in four innings. The lefty struck out six and walked four.
Bratcher was solid in relief, surrendering just one hit, which turned out to be a home run. He only allowed one other baserunner in three innings.
The Senators led 3-2 after four innings but broke the game open by scoring three runs in the fifth inning, which included a sac fly from Scott and an RBI single from Tyler Tenney, who had a team-high three hits. Caden Sell, Ethan Keintz and Scott all had one.
Helena (28-9) will be back in action Saturday against the Blackfoot Broncos at 2 p.m. in Bozeman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.