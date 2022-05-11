HELENA — It wasn’t the prettiest game the Helena Senators will ever play, but the defending state champions got the job done with a 7-6 victory over the Missoula Mavericks on Wednesday night.
Mike Hurlbert plated the game-tying and go-ahead runs in the home half of the sixth inning.
Trailing 6-5, the Senators advanced back-to-back walks into scoring position with heads-up base running. With one out and the infield in, Hurlbert sent a ball underneath the third baseman’s glove and into left field, scoring Eric Cockhill and Hunter Wallis.
In what was Helena’s fifth win of the season against Missoula and 10th overall, the Senators totaled more errors (five) than base hits (four). A pair of those errors nearly resulted in Helena’s undoing in the sixth inning.
Down by three, Missoula’s Ethan Parker lined a two-RBI single into left field. A Helena error on a throw to second allowed the game-tying run to cross home plate. One batter later, the Mavericks had the lead following an error by the Senators’ catcher on a stolen base attempt.
“I thought we were rushing quite a bit instead of taking the proper steps once the ball is delivered and taking the proper steps once the ball is put in play,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “Even with some of our throws – we were rushing our throws and trying to be too quick with them. If you do the little things right, you’re going to win lots of baseball games.”
The Senators worked good at-bats all game. Missoula pitchers needed 114 pitches to navigate six innings. Cockhill and Wallis each walked twice on Wednesday, including in that pressure-filled sixth inning trailing by a run.
Even after yielding a four-spot in the sixth due, in part, to less than stellar defense, it took the Senators all of four plate appearances to regain the advantage.
“Called the guys up after that rough inning defensively [and said], ‘we can either live in the past and be upset about the last inning, or we can go take some good at-bats and go take the game back,’” Burnett said. “We got some base-runners on. They brought the infield in and Mike hit a ball hard that found its way under their third baseman. That’s the kind of stuff that happens when you put yourself in good spots.”
Helena was credited with five more stolen bases in the victory. As a team, the Senators are averaging nearly three swipes per game. Cockhill is a perfect 8-for-8 on the season, and as a team, the Senators have been caught just three times.
Most of the team speed stacked toward the top of the lineup in guys like Trysten Mooney, Hunter Bratcher and Cockhill. When they reach, the pressure to bunt them over in big spots is relieved because they can simply steal a base or advance on a ball in the dirt.
That is what happened in the sixth inning on Wednesday once Cockhill got aboard, placing that pressure squarely on Missoula’s infield instead.
“Offensively, if we get a lead-off runner on, we have a good chance to find a way to bring them around to score…Eric had the green light there [in the sixth] and he found a pitch to go on,” Burnett said. “When we get guys like that on, it doesn’t force us to bunt in that situation and then we can do more stuff if we don’t have to give up an out to get him to second.”
Helena led Missoula by as many as four runs on Wednesday. Bratcher and Wallis drove in runs in the third with doubles to left field and Walker Bennett reached on an error to cap the Senators’ three-run frame.
Missoula scratched a run back in the fourth on a Helena error before the Mavericks set seven men to the plate and grabbed the lead in the sixth.
Adam Jones finished 2-for-4 with a run scored in the loss. Parker was credited with two RBI, while Peyton Stevens, Mason Anderson and Eamon Higgins each picked up hits for Missoula.
Wallis was 1-for-1 with an RBI, two walks and three runs scored for Helena. Carter Perlinski, Tycen Mooney, Bratcher and Hurlbert added RBI in the Senators’ fifth-straight victory.
Hurlbert made the first start of his Senators career on the mound Wednesday. Limited to a pitch count, the right-hander completed just two innings, but struck out four, including all three batters to begin the game.
Hurlbert struck out Jones looking before retiring Jarek Bodlovic and Henry Black swinging. In the second, Hurlbert walked two and gave up the game’s opening run, an unearned tally, before striking out Eamon Higgins to end the frame and his outing.
“He was running on that adrenaline,” Burnett said. “That’s actually the first live hitters he’s seen since probably last [July] when he pitched for us. He redshirted [at Northern State University] so he didn’t see any live hitters. He was excited about it. He’ll tell you he didn’t do very well, but we were pretty happy with what we saw.”
Luke Dowdy worked around a two-out walk to pick up the save on Wednesday. Tyler Cutler gave up four runs (three earned) in two innings of relief. Aaron Fuzesy gave up three hits and an unearned run in his two innings out of the bullpen.
Winners of seven of their last eight games, the Senators will be back in action Saturday, at home, against the Havre Northstars. Game one of the doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
