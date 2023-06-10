LETHBRIDGE — Bohden Bahnmiller drove in three runs and Carter Perlinski reached base four times in the Helena Senators’ 7-5 victory over Lethbridge on Saturday evening.

Helena improved to 21-5 overall and 3-1 in Montana-Alberta Class AA conference play with the win.

Lethbridge put the tying run on second base in the seventh inning as part of a two-out rally, but Lance Bratlien induced a ground out to lock down the Senators’ third win in their last four.

Helena scored in each of the game’s first four innings, building a 7-2 advantage through the middle innings.

Bahnmiller plated two runs with a single in the third and Sam Ark scored him with a knock three batters later.

Bahnmiller added an RBI single in the fourth ahead of Tycen Mooney who supplied a sacrifice fly that pushed the Senators’ lead to six runs.

Aaron Fuzesy finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored in the victory.

Brayden Beatty walked twice and scored a run.

Will Lyng gave up four hits and three unearned runs across 3.1 innings pitched in relief of starter Seth Nielsen. Lyng struck out two and walked two.

The Senators remain north of the border for a conference doubleheader against Lethbridge on Sunday afternoon.