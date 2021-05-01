HELENA — The Helena Senators played two games against the Great Falls Chargers on Saturday at Kindrick Legion Field, had two different offensive outcomes, and won both games for the doubleheader sweep.
Both ends of the double-dip on Saturday saw the Senators turn in solid performances on the mound and in the field. Just one combined error in the two games helped Helena’s pitching staff yield just four total runs in 2-1 and 10-3 victories.
“I think we are becoming one as a unit now, which is really good, because that’s how we were last year,” Senators infielder Forrest Suero said. “We’re building confidence more and more as we hang out and come and practice every day. We’re just becoming really good together as a team.”
Suero’s three-run moon-shot in the sixth inning of the second game capped off a nine-hit, 10-run outburst after the Senators mustered just four hits in game No. 1 against Great Falls. His home run, which cleared the net in left field, was Suero’s second of the season, moving him into sole possession of first place on the roster in that category.
“I usually look for fastballs and changeups down the middle, and he just hung it, so I swung for the moon,” Suero said. “Went over the net, I was kinda happy about it and it was a good experience.”
Helena scored in each of the second game’s first three innings and in five of six total that the team came to bat. Two errors by the Chargers propped the door open for the Senators in the third inning and they stepped through it with four runs, highlighted by a Quinn Belcher two-RBI double to push the lead to 6-1.
Staked to a big lead early, Eamon Burke did what he does best on the mound, scattering four hits and a walk over five innings of work while striking out six Chargers. After giving up a run in the first, Burke tossed three scoreless frames and allowed Great Falls just one more tally before being pulled after five innings.
“Pitching and defense was solid again, but we actually got the bats going a little bit,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “Trying to get some of that confidence rolling with some of our hitters. We got guys that can swing, we can gotta be confident in the box. I think it’s coming, it’ll get here.”
Suero collected a total of four RBI in the second game and scored four more while Judson Seliskar got on base twice and picked up two RBI. The trio of Matt Burton, Hunter Bratcher and Suero all had multi-hit games in the back-end of the doubleheader as three Senators also logged multi-RBI efforts in the win.
“A lot of it is just approach and confidence,” Burnett said. “We pulled out a pretty close win [in game No. 1] and the guys were more confident up there for game two. They have the ability, but hitting is hard if you don’t think you can do it. You gotta be confident up there.”
More stressful for both teams than the second game, the front-end of the doubleheader on Saturday was all about missed opportunities for Great Falls. The Chargers loaded the bases in the second, third and fifth innings just to leave them that way. They also left a runner stranded at second base in the fourth. All told, Great Falls left 12 runners on base in the first game despite racking up six hits.
“The first game, both teams played really well, pitched well,” Chargers head coach Tony Forster said. “We had a lot of guys on base that we left on and just didn’t come up with that big hit in the first game. Second game, they did a pretty good job hitting some balls hard early. We had some opportunities to get out of the innings and we just didn’t make plays.”
Those stranded runners allowed Helena’s 1-0 lead it gained in the second inning of game No. 1 on a Michael Hurlbert run-scoring double to stand up until the sixth inning. That is when Great Falls finally managed to move the baseball with runners in scoring position on a sacrifice fly by Wesley Gilcher.
Helena immediately responded with a walk, Suero single and a sac bunt by Caden Sell to put runners into scoring position for Bratcher. He lifted a sacrifice fly of his own into the outfield, plating what would be the game-winning run for the Senators in game No. 1 of the doubleheader on Saturday.
“That was kinda the message, ‘let's get a guy on, let’s see if we can move him around and manufacture a run,’” Burnett said. “If we win a game 2-1, play good defense, get good pitching, we’re happy with that. Would like to see the bats come along a little more, but we’ll get them going.”
Victor Scott was credited with getting Helena out of some jams on the mound in the early-going of the first game. Despite walking five in 4.2 innings pitched, Scott failed to allow an earned run while striking out two Chargers batters. In the fifth, it was Tyler Tenney that relieved Scott and wiggled out of a jam to preserve what was then a 1-0 Helena lead.
“He wasn’t as sharp as he’s been, a few walks here and there, but worked his way out of jams,” Burnett said of Scott. “A lot of heart out of him today. Then Tyler coming in, he’s used to that role. We put him into those pressure situations last year and he did a good job, so we were confident he could get us out of that.”
With their second doubleheader sweep of the season, the Senators improve to 7-4 on the season, and have won four of their last five games overall. Nevertheless, early in the season, there is still a search for consistency at the plate going on for Helena.
On Saturday, fans got to see both sides of that struggle, but with good pitching and defense, both games were turned into wins.
“We’re just gonna try to keep rolling a little bit, playing good baseball,” Burnett said. “We’ve kinda been riding waves here and there, we’ll have a good weekend and then we kinda struggle for a game. So we’re gonna try to find consistency here.”
The Senators are scheduled to return to the diamond on Wednesday when the Missoula Mavericks visit Kindrick Legion Field for a mid-week game. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Chargers, who fall to 5-7 on the season, will play the Bitterroot Bucs at home on Sunday with a 12:05 p.m. first pitch.
