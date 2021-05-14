HELENA — Conference play is right around the corner and the Helena Senators are rolling. A 14-1 road win over the Missoula Mavericks on Wednesday means Helena will take a six-game winning streak into Saturday’s triangular in Bozeman.
“We’re playing pretty good,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “There’s still some spots to improve, we’re definitely still working on consistency. We’re still lacking consistency on the defensive end. We’ve been getting great pitching...Our bats are starting to come around, still not quite where we want them, but we’re starting to get better at-bats and executing our offense a little better and putting more runs on the board.”
Helena has outscored its opponents 70-18 during this six-game stretch, and while the bats continue to sizzle for the Senators, the pitching staff is also taking steps to round into form.
Victor Scott tossed six innings against Great Falls on Tuesday, striking out eight against just one walk. He allowed five runs in the first inning, but settled in and put five zeros up on the board to close his outing. Eamon Burke has toed the rubber in three of Helena’s last six games and won them all, turning in a trio of five-inning starts.
“They’ve done everything we’ve asked of them this year and a little bit more,” Burnett said of Scott and Burke. “It’s nice to see them come out and build that confidence. We, the coaching staff, know they’re great pitchers. Just the mental aspect of the game is something that we were kinda concerned with, and to see them have early-season success, I think that just helps build their own self-confidence.”
Burke has benefitted the most from that increased self-confidence. In his last three starts, the right-hander from Capital High School has posted a 1.87 ERA while striking out 20 in 15 innings pitched.
“All four of my pitches have been pretty good,” Burke said. “I’ve been able to locate them pretty well. Pitching for outs has been very successful for me. Getting strikeouts and getting balls in play to get outs in the game.”
With a lively fastball, solid changeup, hard-biting slider and nasty knuckle-curveball, Burke has the stuff to be one of the better pitchers in the state, according to Burnett. For the coaching staff, the on-going goal has been to make Burke believe in himself and consistently have that confidence that elevates his game.
“As a coach, it’s a lot of building guys up,” Burnett said of how to generate that confidence. “When they do fall and have that failure, making sure that they understand that is part of this game and to take it one pitch or one outing at a time. You can bounce right back in your next outing or even your next inning.”
Stretches like Burke is currently enjoying show he is making strides in the confidence department and furthering his development.
“When I’m on the mound, what helps me a lot is just thinking how dominant I have been and trying to put that into the game,” Burke said. “Maybe thinking [that] I’m better than this guy, I can get him out if I use all of my pitches and locate well.”
Burke said that type of mindset builds upon itself, especially when things are trending in a positive direction like they have been. Just two outings ago, Burke accomplished something he had yet to on the mound. Facing Butte last Thursday, he fanned 11 batters in just five innings of work while scattering five hits and a walk.
Burke credited his defense behind him for keeping the game moving, but outings like that are examples of what the high school senior is capable of when everything is working.
“He was pretty sharp there in Butte,” Burnett said. “That’s that slider he throws. It’s not a slow curveball, he throws it hard and it’s got a sharp break to it. If that thing is on and he can mix that in with his fastball, it’s kinda tough to pick up the difference in the two pitches. He’s a tough guy to read for those batters in the batter's box. When he has both of those pitches working, he’ll strike guys out like he did up in Butte.”
One start after that, against Missoula, Burke threw a first-pitch strike to 18 of the 24 batters he faced, helping him toss five innings with just one unearned run allowed. That was the highest percentage of first-pitch strikes Burke has recorded in his five starts and bolstered a first-pitch strike rate of 65.2 percent over his last three appearances. For perspective, in his first two starts of the campaign, that number sat at just over 47 percent.
“When I get up early in a count, that usually shows me that I’m dominating the zone,” Burke said. “It helps with my confidence, especially. It’s easier to strike guys out when you’ve already got one or two pitches over [rather than] trying to climb back in after throwing two or three balls.”
In at-bats when Burke fires a first-pitch strike this season, 71.2 percent of them end with the Senators getting an out. When opponents make contact against Burke, more than three-quarters of the time it is classified as “weak” contact, putting front and center his ability to miss hitters’ barrels.
“He’s just an accurate pitcher, great mechanics and fundamentals,” Burnett said. “His biggest issue is sometimes I think he tries to be a little too perfect with pitches when he’s up in the count...He’s learning how to pitch every time he gets out there and he’s been doing a great job for us.”
More often than not in his last three starts, Burke has worked with a lead, a luxury that comes when your team is averaging better than 11 runs per contest since the start of May. For a position that requires a great deal of confidence to thrive, pitching ahead only helps foster that.
“It’s a tough place to be on that mound when you think you can’t make a mistake against another team because your offense isn’t scoring runs,” Burnett said. “When we can go out and put a five- or six-spot up on the board on offense, it just helps build that confidence for our pitchers...They don’t have to nibble at the corners, they can be more aggressive and try to keep that pitch count low.”
Being staked to sizable leads, having command of all four of his pitches and working with a catcher in Trysten Mooney that he has years of chemistry with, Burke’s confidence is soaring and so are the Senators after having won eight of their last nine games overall.
“His numbers and what he shows on the baseball field, everybody can see that he’s got good stuff and he’s a great baseball player,” Burnett said of Burke. “More importantly, he’s a great student, great young man. His teammates love him. He’s kinda one of the quiet leaders on our team, he leads by example.”
