HELENA -- A sun-splashed evening at Kindrick Legion Field was the backdrop for an 11-2 Helena Senators win over the Great Falls Chargers. It improves Helena to 6-0 over their conference foe and means the Senators have out-scored Great Falls 54-19 in those contests.
Despite the score and lack of errors, it was not the cleanest game for Helena. Cy Miller pitched out of numerous jams and walked five batters over five innings of work. The Senators had some difficulty with a bunt play or two and mishandled a relay that helped the Chargers establish a 2-0 lead in the middle innings.
“Cy wasn’t as sharp as we had hoped, but he pitched his way out of some jams,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “[We] just didn’t play great. Didn’t play great defense there and they got a couple runs out of it. Mistakes at this point in the year give us things to work on in practice. Instead of just thinking we’re rolling, they give us something to focus on.”
The contest was a pitcher’s duel into the middle innings that saw both teams stuck on one hit as opposing southpaws exchanged zeros on the scoreboard. Helena’s lone hit through the game’s first five frames was a lead-off single from Matt Burton in the first inning.
Great Falls had a handful of chances to push across runs as the game deepened, including a two-out bases loaded situation in the third inning. Miller worked around that, but could not overcome a no-out bases loaded scenario two frames later, allowing a two-out, two-RBI single to Cam McNamee.
Like they have so many times this season, the Senators immediately responded with crooked numbers. Five runs crossed home plate in the home half of the fifth as Helena sent 10 men to the plate. The inning also featured two walks, two errors and three hit-by-pitches, but not a Senators base hit as Chargers starter Hunter Houck was chased from the game.
“[Houck] had been really sharp, so just kinda took what he gave us that inning and was able to get a few bounces to go our way,” Burnett said. “Kinda lucked out that inning a little bit. Then in that last inning offensively [we] got our bunt game going...Just took what the other team gave us and ran with it and it worked out for us.”
The Senators made up for their hitless ways an inning later with six hits, including four singles in a row at one point. Forrest Suero and Hunter Bratcher capped off the sixth inning with run-scoring extra-base hits, pushing the home squad’s advantage to 11-2.
“I feel like when one person starts to hit, the rest of our crew starts to hit,” Suero said. “When one person picks another person up, we all get into it and have a lot more fun. The first couple innings we were puckered up and weren’t doing anything and then when one person started to get a hit, another person did and we started to roll.”
Helena ended the night with seven hits from seven different players. Gavin Thennis, Ethan Keintz and Tyler Tenney all picked up multiple RBI, making up the middle portion of Burnett’s lineup on Wednesday.
Miller ended up with the win thanks to his team’s offensive outburst in the latter innings after scattering four hits over five frames of work.
With the win the Senators improved to 33-10 on the season, finishing the month of June at 16-4. Helena will enter the weekend on a five-game winning streak as it welcomes five other teams to the area for the 26th annual Keith Sell Tournament.
A rematch of Wednesday’s game will be played on Friday as a normal double-A conference game with no tournament rules applying. Now winners of seven of their last eight games, the Senators are riding some momentum.
“Any conference win you can get is a big one… [Great Falls is] a solid team and we’re going to see a great pitcher on Friday,” Burnett said. “We just have to stay consistent, play defense behind our pitchers. It’s kinda been a winning formula. We’re not gonna take anything for granted. We’ve had some real close games with them and we’ll hopefully come out and play sharp.”
First pitch for Friday’s Senators-Chargers game is scheduled for 8 p.m.
