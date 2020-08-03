The Helena Senators were expecting to close out their season at home one way or another, with the Legion AA State tournament expected to be in Helena.
But a last-minute change in venue, with the state tournament moving to Billings, made Monday night's non-conference game against the Missoula Mavericks the final game at Kindrick Legion Field this season for the Senators, who closed things out with a come-from-behind 7-6 win over their AA rivals.
Both teams used five pitchers each in their final games before the state tournament opens Wednesday. Helena will take on Great Falls at 4 p.m. Missoula will play Kalispell at 1 p.m.
In the third inning, Helena broke a 0-0 tie when Chase Nielsen drove home two runs on a two-out single. Missoula then tied the game back up in the fifth, before Ethan Keintz, one of Helena's seniors, delivered an RBI single to put the Senators in front 3-2.
Yet, in the top of the sixth inning, the Mavs caught fire and tied the score. Drew Fraser helped Missoula build a 6-3 lead with a two-run double. In all, the Mavs plated four runs in the top of the sixth.
Victor Scott got things going for Helena in the bottom of the sixth with a single. He was brought home by Eamon Burke, the next batter, who belted an RBI triple to get the Senators within two at 6-4.
Helena eventually loaded the bases. Keintz walked and then Nielsen brought home two runs on a ground ball. He reached on an error but two scored and the Senators were suddenly in front 7-6.
In the top of the seventh, Keintz came on to finish things off and retired the side to give the Senators a win in their final home game of the season.
Keintz got the win on the mound for Helena (34-15, 15-9). He was also 1-for-2 with two RBI. Nielsen was 2-of-4 in the non-conference tilt, with four RBI.
Nielsen, Kentz, Matt Krieger, Joe Hurlbert, Peyton Witham, Caden Sell, Brady Anderson, Cy Miller and Grayson Struble the seniors honored by Helena.
State AA Tournament
at Dehler Park, Billings
Wednesday
Game 1: No actual game, No. 1 Bozeman receives a bye
Game 2: No. 6 Missoula vs. No. 3 Kalispell, 1 p.m.
Game 3: No. 5 Billings Royals vs. No. 4 Billings Scarlets, 7 p.m.
Game 4: No. 7 Great Falls vs. No. 2 Helena, 4 p.m.
Thursday
Game 5: No actual game, loser of Game 3 receives a bye
Game 6: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m.
Game 7: No. 1 Bozeman vs. Winner Game 3, 7 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4, 4 p.m.
Friday
Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 1 p.m.
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 4 p.m.
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7 p.m., undefeated semifinal
Saturday
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 4 p.m.
Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 7 p.m.
Sunday
Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, championship, 1 p.m.
Game 15: second championship game, if necessary, 45 minutes after Game 14 concludes
Note 1: Pairing for Game 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary.
Note 2: If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the bye in Game 14.
