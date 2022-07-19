Helena's Tyler Tenney allowed a first-inning run against the Great Falls Chargers on Tuesday night, but that was pretty much it.
After that, Tenney was dominant and got the Senators back in the win column after Helena dropped two games in Billings Monday. Tenney notched a complete-game victory and did so after allowing just three hits and one run in seven innings of the Senators 11-1 triumph in Great Falls.
It was the 42nd win of the season for the defending Legion AA state champions. The Senators had won 20 games in a row prior to Monday's losses, but with Tenney's stellar performance and a 12-hit outburst by the offense, Helena got back to its winning ways.
Trysten Mooney had four hits to lead the way for the Senators, while Hunter Wallis had three and Hunter Bratcher, as well as Mike Hurlbert added two.
Bratcher got the Senators on the board in the top of the fourth belting a two-run double to put Helena in front 2-1. Mooney added an RBI single right after and put the Senators up two.
With Helena still leading by two in the top of the sixth, Bratcher singled home two more runs. Hurlbert also drove in a run making it 7-1. The Senators also tacked on four insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
Tenney then closed out the Chargers by finishing off his complete game in the seventh after 102 pitches and six strikeouts total. He walked only two and also didn't allow a single extra-base hit.
The Senators will be back in action on Friday in a doubleheader against the Medicine Hat Moose Monarchs. The first game starts at 5 p.m. at Kindrick Legion Field.
