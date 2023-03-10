Helena Senators vs. Great Falls Chargers

The Helena Senators beat the Great Falls Chargers 21-7 on Jim Knight Memorial Night at Kindrick Legion Field during the 2022 season.

 Gary Marshall

HELENA — It may not feel like baseball season is fast approaching with the fresh snow that fell Friday morning, but in six weeks, the Helena Senators American Legion baseball team begins its 2023 season.

The Senators’ schedule was made public Friday and features 24 Class AA conference games, three each against the other eight Montana-Alberta American Legion Baseball teams.

Download PDF 2023 Helena Senators Schedule
Helena Senators 2023 Schedule
Download PDF 2023 Helena Reps Schedule
Helena Reps 2023 Schedule

