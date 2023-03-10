HELENA — It may not feel like baseball season is fast approaching with the fresh snow that fell Friday morning, but in six weeks, the Helena Senators American Legion baseball team begins its 2023 season.
The Senators’ schedule was made public Friday and features 24 Class AA conference games, three each against the other eight Montana-Alberta American Legion Baseball teams.
Opening Day is scheduled for Sunday, April 23 when the Missoula Mavericks visit Kindrick Legion Field for two seven-inning non-conference games, beginning at 1 p.m.
Helena opens conference play at home on Thursday, May 25 against the Great Falls Chargers.
Conference play runs through July 15 and wraps up on Senior Night against the Chargers.
Jim Knight Memorial Night is slated for July 12 against Missoula and the Keith Sell Tournament will be held in Helena from June 29-July 2.
The Senators host the Pioneer League’s Great Falls Voyagers in an exhibition on May 18 and travel to Missoula for the three-day Memorial Day Tournament from May 27-29.
Helena will also play in the Gopher Classic in St. Paul, Minnesota, on July 7-11.
For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Senators will venture north of the border to play the Lethbridge Elks.
A single seven-inning conference game is scheduled for June 10, while a conference doubleheader is slated for the next day.
Helena hosts the Medicine Hat Moose Monarchs on July 4-5.
The Class AA State Tournament will be held from July 22-26 in Missoula. Helena won the 2021 state championship in Great Falls and made it back to the championship game a year ago in Billings.
Helena’s Class A American Legion baseball team, the Reps, also begin play on April 23, but in Missoula. The Reps’ home opener is scheduled for April 30 against Great Falls, and their conference opener is slated for June 4, on the road, against Anaconda.
The Reps will play in four tournaments during the regular-season, including the Missoula Memorial Day Tournament (May 27-29), the Buffalo Wild Wings Tournament in Billings (June 8-11), the Bozeman Howard Rein Tournament (June 15-18) and the Helena Cloninger Classic (June 22-25).
Complete schedules for the Senators and Reps can be found below.
