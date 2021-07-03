Kian O'Neill and Aidan Lee combined to go 4-for-4 with three RBIs, but it wasn't enough as the AA Helena Senators run-ruled the Class A Butte Miners 14-6 on Saturday in Helena.

On the second day of the Keith Sell Tournament, the Senators jumped out to a quick 9-0 lead on Butte. The Miners (18-19) didn't go down without a fight, however. They hung three runs in back-to-back innings during the third and fourth. Helena managed to punch back, plating four runs in the third and one more in the fifth to end the game. 

Reece Cox added an RBI and Eagan Lester was 1-for-3 with a pair of runs scored. 

