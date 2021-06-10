HELENA — The Helena Senators improved to 4-1 in conference play with a doubleheader sweep of the Bozeman Bucks on Thursday night. Two days after walking off Great Falls on an error, the Senators scored a combined 28 runs on 28 hits for their 20th and 21st victories of the season.
Helena wasted little time setting the offensive tone against the Bucks, scoring five runs in the first two frames of game No. 1. A four-run top of the fifth inning -- punctuated by RBI base hits from Cy Miller and Gavin Thennis -- broke the game open and allowed the visitors to cruise to an 11-2 win.
After giving up two runs in the first inning, Tyler Tenney was outstanding on the mound for the Senators. He pumped in first-pitch strikes to 18 of the 27 batters he faced and induced 11 groundouts in his complete game performance.
The right-hander needed just 76 pitches to polish off seven innings and allowed just four hits, two runs (one earned), with two strikeouts and a walk. Tenney fired in 71.1 percent of his pitches for strikes.
In support of him, the Senators piled up three extra-base hits and 13 hits total. Cy Miller got into the hit column in his return from a collegiate season, finishing the front-end of the doubleheader 3-for-4 with four RBI and two runs scored. A two-RBI triple in the top of the sixth inning left him just a home run short of the cycle.
Hunter Bratcher and Ethan Keintz also notched three-hit ball games.
Game No. 2 was more of the same offensively for the Senators. Just like in the prior contest, Helena established a quick lead -- 9-0 through three innings -- and rolled to a 17-7 outcome in six innings over the Bucks.
Victor Scott picked up where Tenney left off in the front-end stacking zeros, but ran into a speed bump in the fourth inning. Bozeman sent 11 batters to the plate and hung a seven-spot on the scoreboard without the benefit of an extra-base hit.
Instead, the Bucks banged out six singles, including run-scoring ones from Max Matteuci and Corbin Holzer to draw within two runs in the middle frames. Helena, however, responded with four runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings to extend its cushion to 10 runs.
Miller followed his performance in game No. 1 up with a 1-for-3 effort and three more RBI in the night cap. His two-run triple in the second gave him two such base hits on the day and pushed the Senators’ advantage to 4-0 in the early-going.
Trysten Mooney racked up three RBI on a 3-for-4 effort at the plate and also scored three runs. Tenney came through with three hits in game No. 2 with a pair of RBI. Michael Hurlbert and Thennis notched multi-hit games, also.
As a team, the Senators rapped out five extra-base hits in just six innings.
Next up on the schedule for Helena is a doubleheader against the Billings Scarlets on Saturday at Kindrick Legion Field. First pitches are scheduled for 5 and 7 p.m.
