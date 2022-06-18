The Helena Senators and Billings Scarlets will play two games on Sunday but on Saturday they played just one and it went to the Senators by a score of 8-1.
Helena, on the road for the Legion AA conference matchup, set the tone in the top of the first as an RBI triple from Hunter Wallis as well as an RBI single by Gavin Thennis made it 3-0 after the opening frame.
Tyler Tenney, on the mound for Helena, made sure the score stayed that way until the bottom of the fourth when the Scarlets scored on a walk.
Wallis added to the lead in the fifth with a sacrifice fly that extended the advantage to 4-1. Then, the Senators tacked on four more runs in the top of the sixth. Hunter Bratcher drove home a run with a single before Tenney grounded into a fielder's choice to notch an RBI.
Wallis then brought home another run, while another scored on an error to put the Senators in front by seven and Billings wasn't able to muster a rally in the sixth or seventh innings.
Wallis had two hits and three RBI for the Senators, plus the only extra-base hit in the entire game (3B). Trysten Mooney and Bratcher both had a team-high three hits. Tenney, Mike Hurlbert, Thennis and Manu Melo all had one hit each.
Tenney earned the win after going six and 2/3 innings and allowing just one run on four hits. He walked four and struck out seven. Hunter Doyle got the loss for Billings after a complete-game outing in which he surrendered eight runs on 12 hits. Jaxon Brandt had two hits for the Scarlets in the loss. Jaden Sanchez and Spencer Berger both finished with one.
Sunday's doubleheader will start at 12 p.m with a conference game followed by a nonconference matchup at 2:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.