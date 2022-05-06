HELENA — Helena Senators head coach Jon Burnett is still searching for the right lineup, the right mix of newcomers to pair with the handful of returners from last year’s state title-winning team.
On Saturday, he will get a piece of that team back when Mike Hurlbert rejoins the Senators following his freshman season at Northern State University in South Dakota. Hurlbert, who redshirted in his initial collegiate season, was an all-state utility player for Burnett and the Senators last season.
“The guys were excited that Mike got back [Thursday],” Burnett said. “He brings a different level of intensity to our team that we don’t have right now. Good to get him back. He’s a fiery personality, so that’ll be a nice addition.”
Hurlbert can play any position on the left side of the infield. He can also pitch. He wasn’t needed in that capacity with the Senators a year ago, but after focusing on pitching in college, expect to see Hurlbert on the mound a good amount for Helena.
“Just being back here for one more season is going to be a lot of fun,” Hurlbert said. “There’s a lot of new guys on the team, but I’m ready to help lead and hopefully we can do some special things this year.”
Hurlbert said he throws a fastball, changeup and curveball and that he is working on a slider. He took part in batting practice during Thursday’s practice and was driving balls to the pull-side despite saying afterward that he feels rusty.
“At college, I was just a pitcher, so I gotta work on hitting and fielding and getting back into the swing of things again,” Hurlbert said. “I’m ready for that challenge and I’ll work hard and get some extra work in be to ready for that.”
Through nine games – seven of them on the road – the Senators are 5-4. Oddly enough, it’s the same position the team found itself in last year through the same amount of games. Following a home loss to Class A Gallatin Valley, the eventual state champions reeled off six-straight wins and won 12 of their next 14 games.
On Wednesday, the Senators were no-hit in five innings by Missoula, just three days after scoring 10 runs in both ends of a doubleheader sweep of the Mavericks. That loss gives way to six-straight home games for Helena, a prime opportunity for the Senators to gain some momentum with conference play roughly three weeks away.
“We’re close,” Burnett said. “We’re doing some things right and some things that are, of course, teachable and coachable moments. We’re a young team and we’re learning every day. I like some things we’re doing and there’s other things we don’t like. We’re addressing those and seem to be improving every day.”
Burnett said that, even with the new faces on the roster, the team seems bought into the aggressive style of base-running the coaching staff likes to employ. He said, for the most part, he believes his team has consistently turned in solid at-bats through the season’s first two weeks.
Heading into this home stand, the Senators are slashing .250/.331/.329/.660 as a team. Hunter Bratcher is the only player (minimum five at-bats) hitting better than .275 with his .467 average and 1.082 OPS.
Aaron Fuzesy has four RBI in five games and Trysten Mooney is sporting a .733 OPS to go along with more walks (five) than strikeouts (four) in 30 plate appearances.
Carter Perlinski, Brayden Beatty and Eric Cockhill all have OPS’s north of .600. Perlinski currently leads the team in RBI with six and in doubles with three.
Bratcher, Tyler Cutler, Walker Bennett and Will Lyng have each started two games on the mound for Helena, to varying degrees of success.
With a considerably younger team than last year, Burnett is having to teach his players that some failure is fine, natural even. Burnett said that younger players, many of whom are getting their first shot at playing varsity baseball, want nothing more than to succeed.
Getting them to understand that mistakes happen, and that it’s important how you respond to them, is a vital next step in a young player’s development.
“We’ve gotta understand that this is a game where failure happens quite often,” Burnett said. “We can’t get too mentally down on ourselves because we have a bad at-bat and carry it into the field or carry it into the next at-bat. We’re just working with the players on that mental side and the ability to – like we say, we want them to flush it and get on to the next pitch and not worry about the past.”
Burnett said that he is nowhere close to setting a lineup yet and that he is going to continue rotating players around to find that right mix. Through nine games, Burnett has written out nine different lineup cards.
As May rolls on, the Senators are edging closer to getting Tyler Tenney, their All-Conference shortstop from a season ago, back. He is currently finishing up his freshman season at Miles Community College.
On Saturday, the Senators welcome Bozeman and Kalispell to Kindrick Legion Field. Helena and Bozeman are slated to play at 10 a.m. with Bozeman versus Kalispell to follow. The Senators will then play Kalispell at 3 p.m.
