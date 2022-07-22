HELENA — Hunter Wallis sent a drive into the night sky, capping a six-run fifth inning in Game 2 of Friday night’s conference doubleheader against Medicine Hat, and anchoring a streak of 15 unanswered runs by the Helena Senators in what was a twin bill sweep.
Helena took Game 1 12-3 and hung crooked numbers in the fourth and fifth innings of Game 2 to erase an early deficit and win 15-5.
With Friday’s victories, the Senators finished conference play 12-4 and locked up the No. 2 seed in next week’s Class AA state tournament in Billings.
Helena will play No. 7 seed Lethbridge in the opening round. The Senators swept the Elks in a conference doubleheader last Saturday.
Helena won 11 of its final 12 league games after a 1-3 start to finish within a game of the conference-leading Billings Royals.
“We started out pretty slow in conference,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “For us to come back and play that solid of a conference slate down the stretch was huge. Our pitching and defense is what got us there and now we’re starting to swing the bats. We like where we’re at heading into the state tournament.”
The Senators reeled off eight consecutive conference victories after their slow start as part of a bigger 20-game win streak from June 11 through July 16. Helena dropped two games (one conference) in Billings on Monday to end that record-setting run, but bounced back, winning three straight league games to close conference play.
“It’s hard coming off a 1-3 start to the conference season, but a bunch of the guys on the team are just dogs,” Wallis said. “We hit the ball, we have good pitching, we have great fielding and we bounce back. Even losing down in Billings and then going to Great Falls and winning that game. We seem to be a team that doesn’t get down.”
Helena trailed Medicine Hat after three innings in both ends of the doubleheader.
A seven-run fifth inning in Game 1 – anchored by a three-RBI double from Hunter Bratcher – broke the contest open.
Medicine Hat jumped out to a 5-0 lead in Game 2, but a four-run fourth catapulted the Senators back in front for good.
Wallis supplied Game 2’s go-ahead knock, an RBI single in that fourth, an inning before rocketing a 2-0 pitch over the left field wall for his third home run of the season.
“I knew [the pitcher] was going to give me a fastball,” Wallis said. “It was about chest level and inside, so I just turned on it and tried to get the barrel on it the best I could. It looked like it worked out pretty good…I adjusted my back foot. I’d say I opened up a little bit with my body and swung a tick earlier than I normally would. Just got the barrel on it.”
Helena scored 13 runs in the last three innings of Game 2, mere hours after plating 10 runs in the final three frames of Game 1.
“I thought we were watching too many fastballs early in the count,” Burnett said of the early-game offensive struggles. “Kinda trying to guess what the pitcher was going to throw instead of just sitting on the fastball and adjusting to the off-speed. Made the adjustments, in both games, really, and took some good at-bats in the latter half of both games.”
Walker Bennett was 4-for-5 with three RBI and three runs scored in Game 1. Bratcher collected three hits and three RBI from atop the lineup and Manu Melo and Gavin Thennis each chipped in two hits.
Wallis and Mike Hurlbert each drove in four runs in Game 2 and Carter Perlinski was on base four times, including in the sixth when he solidified the run-ruling with an RBI line-drive off the right field fence.
“I finally connected with the ball after struggling early on in the game,” Perlinski said of his game-ending hit. “It was really helpful from coach B, he really put confidence in me after my last at-bat where I was struggling a little bit. He just told me to sit fastball, so that’s what I did, and I just did what I was good at.”
Just one game remains before the state tournament.
The Senators celebrate their seniors and super-seniors on Monday in their final regular-season home game. For players like Tyler Tenney, Trysten Mooney, Hurlbert, and others, it will be their final time playing legion baseball inside Kindrick Legion Field.
“It’s just a great chance for us to recognize the kids who have put in four, five, six years into this program,” Burnett said of the upcoming Senior Night. “We talk about – it’s not just what happens between the lines on the baseball field, it’s how they represent the community…
“You see the amount of little kids that are here watching our games and dreaming of someday being [on the field]. The way that they approach those little kids – they’re open to them, they’re signing autographs – it’s pretty special to see. To get to celebrate them, that’s pretty special for us.”
First pitch against Missoula is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Completed Class AA American Legion baseball standings (seeding for state tournament):
Billings Royals – 13-3 (No. 1 seed)
Helena Senators – 12-4 (No. 2 seed)
Billings Scarlets – 10-6 (No. 3 seed)
Missoula Mavericks – 9-7 (No. 4 seed)* tiebreaker over Great Falls (runs scored in conference games)
Great Falls Chargers – 9-7 (No. 5 seed)
Kalispell Lakers – 7-9 (No. 6 seed)
Lethbridge Elks – 5-11 (No. 7 seed)
Bozeman Bucks – 4-12 (No. 8 seed)
