LETHBRIDGE — Two outta three ain’t bad, and after splitting a conference doubleheader with the Lethbridge Elks on Sunday, the Helena Senators departed Canada with a series victory.

The Senators scored five times in the first inning of Game 1 on the way to a 13-7 victory, but were then walked off 5-4 in Game 2.

Carter Perlinski doubled twice and drove in a pair of runs in Game 1 as part of a four-hit effort.

Walker Bennett added insurance with a two-run single in the seventh and finished with two hits and three RBI.

Tycen Mooney supplied a two-RBI double in the first inning and enjoyed a three-hit game.

In Game 2, Perlinski broke a 3-3 tie in the seventh with a grounder to second. Lethbridge promptly loaded the bases a half-inning later and salvaged a victory in the series when Tye Carrier drove in two with a single.

Lance Bratlien doubled in the second inning to put Helena up 2-1 as part of a three-run frame.

Lethbridge tied the game with a single a half-inning later.

Aaron Fuzesy gave up seven hits and five runs (three earned) in 6.1 innings on the mound. He exited after back-to-back singles and a sacrifice bunt to lead off the seventh.

Manu Melo doubled and walked in the loss, while Nick Benson reached base three times on a single and two walks.

The Senators, now 22-6 overall and 4-2 in Montana-Alberta Class AA conference play, meet Kalispell on the road Tuesday.