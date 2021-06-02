HELENA — Conference play has once again rolled around for the Helena Senators. Riding a six-game win streak and winners of 12 of their last 14, the Senators split a doubleheader on the road against the Bozeman Bucks on Wednesday.
After getting run-ruled 11-1 in just five innings, Helena bounced back behind a strong effort from Cy Miller on the mound to take the back-end 4-2.
Miller, making just his second start since rejoining the Senators following a season with Miles City Community College, twirled a six-inning gem on 107 pitches. Pouring in 57 percent for strikes, Miller yielded just three hits to the Bucks while striking out 10 against four walks.
His lone hiccup came in the fourth inning when Bozeman tied the game on an error and grabbed a 2-1 advantage on a steal of home. Miller would not be charged with an earned run and was rewarded with the win after Helena rallied for three runs in the sixth inning.
Will Brent got the Senators rally started with a one-out single. His run was scored and the game was tied on a Gavin Thennis double, and two batters later, Helena was back in front courtesy of a Michael Hurlbert triple. Trysten Mooney capped off the three-run frame with an RBI single, giving the Senators their 4-2 lead.
Both Brent and Mooney collected multi-hit games for Helena as part of an eight-hit effort in the back-end of the doubleheader.
Game No. 1 saw the Bucks jump out to a quick 2-0 lead, score six times in the fourth inning and cruise to a 10-run victory in a shortened contest.
Corbin Holzer and Jake Vigen each racked up three RBI for Bozeman while Preston Fliehman went 3-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored. Logan Pailthorpe also notched a three-hit game, capped off by a solo home run in the fifth inning to put the Bucks up 10-1.
As a team, Bozeman rapped out 12 hits and scored in four of game No. 1’s five innings.
Brady Higgs turned in a complete game on the mound, scattering four hits and a run. He struck out three Senators and walked another three on 86 pitches to get the win.
At 18-7, the Senators are scheduled to return home on Tuesday to face the Great Falls Chargers. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m.
