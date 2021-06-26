The Helena Senators went 1-1 on Saturday on the second day of the Treasure State Tournament in Bozeman.
Following two wins on Friday to open the tournament, Helena dropped its third game, 6-4 against the Blackfoot Broncs. The Broncs took advantage of six Helena errors and scored two runs in the seventh to get the win.
Ethan Keintz was hit with the loss after allowing four runs in over five innings of work. He also struck out seven. Gavin Thennis had two hits, including a double and an RBI. Matt Burton and Tyler Tenney also had base hits in the loss for Helena.
The Senators got back into the win column later in the day, thanks to a 5-4 victory over the Post 4 Runnin' Rebels. Eamon Burke pitched a complete game for Helena and was credited with the win. He surrendered four runs on 10 hits.
Tenney was 3-for-3 at the plate for the Senators. Burton and Scott both had one hit and two RBI in the win, which improved Helena to 3-1 on the weekend as well as 29-10 overall. Helena will close out the tournament on Sunday.
Reps fall to Lakers
The Class A Legion team, the Helena Reps took on the Kalispell Lakers in the final game on the third day of the Cloninger Classic at Kindrick Legion Field Saturday.
Kalispell scored eight runs in the third and four in the seventh in a 15-10 win over Helena.
Tycen Mooney went 4-for-4 for the Reps with a pair of extra-base hits; Sam Ark and Lance Bratlien also pitched in with three. Eric Cockhill and Luke Dowdy had two hits apiece. Will Lyng, Payton Tavary and Hunter Wallis all had hits for the Reps. Wallis also drove in two runs.
Jackson Nelson had a double and three RBI for the Lakers. Aidan Wilcox had a double and RBI while Henry Smith added a hit and two RBI of his own.
Fletcher Postlewait got the win for Kalispell after allowing three runs and seven hits in five innings. The Reps will play Sunday morning at 8 a.m.
In other action at the Cloninger Classic, Laurel improved to 3-0 with a 7-5 win over Kalispell. Great Falls beat Idaho Falls 5-4. Pocatello beat Missoula 14-13 and in the other game, Idaho Falls beat the Billings Cardinals 8-1.
