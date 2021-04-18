After moving up the start time against Bozeman to avoid the poor weather, Helena and Bozeman split a doubleheader Sunday at Kindrick Legion Field.
A split that wouldn't have happened for Helena without the heroics of Quinn Belcher.
With the scored tied at 4-4 in the bottom of the eighth in game one, Belcher came up and singled in the game-winning run to give Helena the 5-4 win.
Tyler Tenney, who came on in relief and got a save on Saturday, earned the win thanks to a pair of scoreless innings. He allowed just one hit and struck out three batters.
Belcher tied the score in the sixth inning on a sac fly. Victor Scott led Helena with two hits and continued his hot start with an RBI double in the first inning. Caden Sell, Hunter Bratcher and Belcher all had one hit each. Belcher led the Senators with two RBI.
Rhett Hays, Corbin Holzer and Jackson Burke all drove in a run in the loss for the Bucks, who are the defending State AA Legion champions.
In the second game, Bozeman and Helena combined for 25 hits. However, 16 of those were registered by the Bucks who built an early 8-2 lead and added five runs in the sixth to hold off Helena for a 15-13 win.
Bryce Hampton got the win for Bozeman as he allowed five hits and four runs in two innings. Eric Cockhill was the losing pitcher for Helena after allowing six hits and seven runnings in over three innings of work.
Forrest Suero had a a home run and four RBI for the loss. Tenney added two hits and four RBI as well.
Hays was 3-for-3 for Bozeman with a home run and three RBI. Preson Fliehman was 3-for-5 and also went yard while he racked up two RBI in the win.
Helena is now 2-2 on the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.