HELENA -- If recent games are an indication, the Helena Senators are developing a knack for comebacks.
Last Sunday, the Senators rallied from an eight-run deficit to defeat Mudville Pinnacle NW and Thursday, in the first game of a Legion AA doubleheader against Bozeman, the Senators rallied for another win.
This time at Kindrick Legion Field, the Senators fell behind by four runs thanks to a pair of RBI from Ben Hubley and another from Sage McMinn, which put the Bucks in front 4-0 in the top fourth.
In the bottom of the fifth, after Helena was able to manufacture a run out of a drawn walk from Ethan Keintz, the Senators took advantage of two Bozeman errors and suddenly, after an RBI single from Forest Suero, it was 4-4.
Then, following consecutive extra-base hits from Judson Seliskar, Matt Burton and Keintz, Helena plated a total of eight runs in the inning, then blanked Bozeman in the sixth and seventh to win 8-4.
"We are an aggressive fastball team and we were watching way too many fastballs," Helena head coach Jon Burnett said. "So we just had a little talk and I told them to be a little more aggressive and it worked out well for us."
Cy Miller earned the complete-game win for the Senators after allowing four runs in seven innings. He struck out three and finished with 96 total pitches. Parker McMan was hit with the loss for Bozeman, which was given its first conference loss of the season.
Caden Sell and Suero each had two hits for the Senators in the win. McMinn and Kelher Murfitt led the Bucks with two as well.
In the second game, McMinn had another strong outing at the plate and it started in the second inning, when he notched an RBI single and later scored a run as Bozeman built a 5-0 advantage. It was the first of four hits total for McMinn.
Sell got Helena on the board with a sac fly in the bottom of the second, but in the top of the fourth, Bozeman struck again. Alton Gyselman pushed the lead to 8-1 with a two-run double.
Bozeman pitcher Brady Higgs had things under control until the fifth inning, when a run-scoring double from Tyler Tenney and an RBI single from Trysten Mooney got Helena back within striking distance at 8-3.
The Bucks added an insurance run in the seventh and Higgs was able to finish off the complete game to wrap up the 9-3 win. Keintz got the loss in game two.
"Bozeman is a good team," Burnett said. "But we feel like that we are a good defensive team and we didn't show that tonight. We made some errors and if we catch the ball and do things we are supposed to do, it's probably a 2-2 game. But baseball is a crazy game and that's why we love it and we know we will bounce back."
Helena (22-12) will get the chance to do that at home Monday in a non-conference doubleheader against the Spokane (Wash.) Cannons. First pitch in the twin bill is set for 4 p.m. at Kindrick Legion Field.
