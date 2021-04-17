Last year, Montana was one of only six states to play a full legion baseball schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Saturday, in the season-opener for the Helena Senators in 2021, it felt almost like any other opening day.
The Senators, fresh off a runner-up finish at the State AA Legion tournament, opened the season with an 8-6 win over the Missoula Mavericks, then dropped the second game 9-4 as the teams split in non-conference action.
"It felt great," Senators outfielder Quinn Belcher said. "It definitely feels a lot more normal. It just feels like a normal season playing baseball."
Belcher got his first start with the Senators Saturday and made the most out of it. With the scored tied 3-3 following a Charlie Kirgan home run for Missoula, the former all-state performer with the Reps, made a diving catch in center, robbing the Mavericks of a shot at more runs.
"I thought it was going to get down," Belcher said. "When I first took off for it, I tripped a little, so I had to dive for it and it was a way to bounce back for us after they tied it up."
In the bottom half of the inning, Victor Scott broke the 3-3 tie with a two-out single that scored two runs. Forrest Suero brought home another with a two-run double in the fourth as the Senators built a 7-4 lead.
However, after giving up two runs to Missoula in the fifth, the Senators allowed Missoula to load the bases in the top of the sixth. Yet, Helena got out of the inning unscathed.
An insurance run on a sacrifice by Belcher extended the lead to 8-6 and in the top of the seventh, Tyler Tenney shut the door on the Mavs, striking out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save. Eamon Burke got the win after allowing three runs on two hits in three innings of work.
Scott, Tenney and Gavin Thennis all managed two hits to lead Helena, which also got hits from Suero and Caden Sell. Scott drove in a game-high four runs. Belcher also pitched in with an RBI, two runs scored and drew two walks.
Kirgan was 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI. Yet, Helena was able to get him to fly out in the sixth with the bases juiced of the first game.
In the second game, Missoula jumped out to a 5-0 lead and never looked back. Kirgan, Connor Jordan, Zach Hangas and Skye Palmer all had two hits for the Mavericks, who scored all nine of their runs in the first four innings.
Alex Certel got the win on the mound for Missoula going five and a third innings and allowing just three runs, while striking out four. Luke Dowdy was given the loss for Helena after allowing three runs in the first inning.
Will Brent had two hits, a home run and three RBI in the loss for Helena. Tenney also added two hits, one of which was a double. Thennis pitched in with a hit and an RBI.
Helena will host Bozeman Sunday in a doubleheader that starts at 11 a.m.
