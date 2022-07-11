HELENA — Sure strikeouts are exciting, but wins are even better.
Helena Senators southpaw Hunter Bratcher reached into the vault and pitched a game that might have been more commonplace in baseball 40 or 50 years ago. He didn’t walk a batter and he didn’t strike anybody out across seven innings of shutout ball in a 5-0 conference victory against Kalispell on Monday afternoon.
“He was pounding that strike zone,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “He was efficient, he was placing the ball where he wanted and getting ahead. Just really locating when he got two strikes. Kalispell is a team that’s tough to strike out. They take approaches where there’s not a lot of weight transfer stepping out on that front foot – they’re pretty even with their approaches.”
Helena improved its win streak to 17 games with the conference and non-conference doubleheader sweep. Helena won Game 2 8-4.
The Senators are now 7-3 in league play.
Bratcher scattered just two hits, one of which was a two-out infield knock in the third.
He fired nearly 68 percent of his pitches for strikes, worked ahead to 15 of the 23 batters he faced and induced 14 fly outs, needing just 83 pitches to do so.
“Change-up was really on point,” Bratcher said. “The other pitches – just hitting spots and trusting my defense. Let them play behind me…Just hitting my spots and changing up speeds. Just hitting spots where it’s hard to hit pitches.”
Pitching to contact and missing barrels has the Senators outperforming last year’s staff.
That’s saying something considering four of the top-six pitchers who’ve thrown the most innings in 2022 threw a combined 4.1 innings on the varsity squad in 2021.
Following Monday’s doubleheader sweep – and a perfect 4-0 home stand against Kalispell – Helena’s team ERA sits just below 2.40. That is more than a run lower than the 2021 team’s ERA through the same amount of games (47).
“They’re competitive,” Burnett said of his pitchers. “There’s not a lot of just give-away at-bats. They compete – even when they’re down in counts they come back and fight…We’re very excited about how well they’ve done because my question mark coming into this year was how deep we were going to be on the mound.”
Walks are down significantly from last year, but so are strikeouts.
Senators pitching is averaging nearly two full pitches less per inning than a year ago. Pitches per batter is down slightly, and the percentage of opposing batters out in three pitches or less is almost five percent higher compared to 2021 (52.9% versus 48.0%).
This year’s pitching staff has recorded 17 more zero-walk innings and thrown 481 less total pitches through 7.1 more innings in the same amount of games.
“We don’t have crazy velocity and stuff, but if we just keep pounding the zone. We’ve got a really good defense,” Mike Hurlbert, who pitched out of the bullpen in Game 2, said. “Like Bratcher was saying, he threw a two-hitter just throwing strikes. Our defense will make plays for us.”
None of this is to say last year’s staff was bad, because it wasn’t. It helped produce a state championship.
This year’s staff has just found a way to consistently induce weak contact early in counts and has been consistently picked up by its defense.
“Our defense is good enough that we want the other team to put a ball in play,” Burnett said. “We feel like if they put it in play – our group of outfielders, anything in the air they’ve got a chance to get to…With the athletes we have on the field, we want them to put the ball in play. Our pitchers are really attacking and taking on that mindset.”
It has culminated in four of the Senators’ top innings-eaters having ERAs lower than 2.05. Five of them sport ERAs south of 3.10.
Bratcher is at the top of that board, having amassed a 2.02 ERA in a team-high 52 innings pitched.
“When I look at team ERA and free passes that we’re giving up this year, it is [impressive],” Burnett said. “There are numbers that jump out at you. Guys have been great. That’s something we’re taking pride in this year.”
Including Bratcher’s shutout, Helena starting pitchers have combined to post a 2.61 ERA in conference games this season.
Senators starters have allowed no more than two earned runs in each of the last six league games. Helena is 6-0 in those games.
Save for a quartet of two-out runs in the third inning of Game 2 (non-conference game), Helena might very well have shut Kalispell out in both ends of Monday’s double dip.
Tyler Cutler was solid through the first two innings of Game 2. He got a 6-4-3 double play to erase a lead-off walk in the first and struck out two Lakers in the second.
The right-hander was one pitch away from getting out of the third unblemished, but Kalispell rapped out five consecutive hits and hung a four-spot.
Cutler bounced back and tossed a zero on the board in the fourth before giving way to Hurlbert.
Hurlbert averaged over 73 percent strikes in his three innings of work and struck out two. He did not allow a hit and worked ahead to 10 of the 12 batters he faced.
“It was a good opportunity to work on some stuff,” Hurlbert said. “Definitely tried to throw more strikes. I had walked a few guys in the past. Was just attacking the zone with all my pitches.”
Trysten Mooney was 3-for-4 and drove in a run in Game 1. Tyler Tenney and Hunter Wallis each collected two hits and an RBI. All three players doubled in the conference victory.
Bratcher drove in Helena’s third run with a triple in the fourth.
Eric Cockhill picked up three RBI from atop Helena’s lineup in Game 2. Tycen Mooney was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Gavin Thennis added a hit and a pair of RBI.
Now 38-9 on the season, the Senators will turn their sights to a mid-week non-conference game against Great Falls on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
