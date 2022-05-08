HELENA — Sunday, in a lot of ways, was the Hunter Bratcher show.
The left-hander tossed five shutout innings and earned the win in the Helena Senators’ 2-0 victory over Great Falls, just to turn around and go 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored in Game 2 of a Mother’s Day doubleheader against the Chargers, a game Helena won 11-4.
On a cold and blustery spring day, Bratcher had his breaking ball working. He paired that with a fastball he was able to spot on both sides of the plate.
He froze Great Falls’ Trigg Mapes to end the first and struck out three-straight batters spanning the second and third innings before racking up Mapes again on strikes to begin the fourth.
“Arm was feeling really good,” Bratcher said. “We threw a lot of fastballs – just trying to hit my spots…The curveball was definitely feeling good. It had good movement and I was feeling confident with placement today, for sure.”
Bratcher got ahead 0-1 to 15 of the 19 batters he faced Sunday. He scattered just three hits and three walks across five innings, while striking out seven and failing to allow a run.
In the fifth with Helena clinging to a 1-0 advantage, Great Falls’ Mason Davis lined a two-out single into center with two runners on. Helena’s Manu Melo came up firing, and with a tag from catcher Trysten Mooney, cut down the game-tying run at the plate.
An inning later, Melo plated an important insurance with an infield hit.
“[Great Falls’] pitcher did a good job keeping us off-balance,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “We were really heavy on our front foot and weren’t really driving a lot of baseballs like we’re capable of. Even though we weren’t swinging the bats, got great pitching and good defense behind them. We were able to win a game that way…
“Second game, took some better at-bats and drove some baseballs.”
Bratcher was pulled for Walker Bennett after five innings and 79 pitches as the Senators continue building up pitch counts early in the season. Making his third start of the year, Sunday represented Bratcher’s longest outing thus far and lowered his season ERA to 1.11.
In 12.2 innings pitched, Bratcher has struck out 13 batters.
“His first couple outings this year he hasn’t necessarily been quite as sharp, so to see him really sharp, not just with the fastball but able to locate that off-speed, it really keeps those hitters guessing,” Burnett said of Bratcher. “You can see that when he mixes up his pitches he’s tough.”
Penciled into the three-hole and right field for game two, Bratcher, like the rest of Helena’s offense, went off.
He ripped a double into the left-center gap in the first, driving the first two of 11 unanswered runs by the Senators. In the second, Bratcher grounded out to score another run and extend the home team’s advantage to 5-2.
He added singles in the fourth and sixth and scored both times.
After yielding two Great Falls runs in the first on back-to-back singles by Lane Seim and Brinkley Evans, the Senators responded with seven runs over the next two innings.
Sam Ark broke a 2-2 tie in the second with a two-run single ahead of run-scoring hits from Eric Cockhill and Walker Bennett.
Hunter Wallis tripled off the wall in right field in the fifth and was scored by Tycen Mooney one batter later.
That knock anchored a three-hit day for Wallis who homered on Saturday against Kalispell.
“Off the bat, I didn’t know where it was going. As I was rounding first, I saw it hit the wall,” Wallis said of his triple. “I definitely knew I was getting a triple off that one. It felt the same off the bat as my home run. It barreled really well. I sat on it well. Just a good hit.”
With a five-hit weekend, Wallis raised his early-season OPS by 344 points.
That’s indicative of what the Senators accomplished during the weekend, as well. Entering Saturday, Helena was hitting .250 as a team with a .660 OPS. Now, after scoring 26 runs in four games, the Senators are slashing .288/.363/.363/.726.
In Game 2s this weekend (Saturday versus Kalispell, Sunday versus Great Falls), the Senators rapped out a combined 28 hits and 20 total runs. In the early games (Saturday versus Bozeman, Sunday versus Great Falls), Helena combined for just six runs on 16 hits.
Yes, they were all wins, but perhaps that signifies an adjustment of sorts by the players.
“It was a good weekend,” Wallis said. “I think everybody on the team hit pretty good. It was some slower pitching than we’re used to, but I think in the second game both days we adjusted to it and we hit the ball well…
“We still have a lot of adjusting to do and some little things to work on. The big stuff, we’re kinda getting settled down [with] and we’re hitting the ball really well. I have confidence in each of our batters and each player on this team to hit the ball hard and score runs.”
Aside from Bratcher’s outing on Sunday, Helena’s pitching was lights out all weekend. Will Lyng tossed a complete game against Kalispell on Saturday, and despite giving up two first-inning runs, Tyler Cutler settled in on Sunday.
Bennett, Luke Dowdy and Dylan Willcut totaled 10 innings out of the bullpen in the last four games. As a group, they struck out seven, gave up seven hits, walked two and allowed just two runs, both of which were given up with Helena leading 11-2 in the seventh on Sunday.
“Our bullpen this year is new guys up to the varsity level,” Burnett said. “They’re starting to buy in that they need to stay mentally focused and locked in, and when they’re called on, we’re looking for them to attack the hitters. All weekend they did a great job. I thought our pitching was really good. Tyler Cutler, even though he gave up a few early hits, just refocused and put two zeros on the board.”
With Sunday’s sweep of Great Falls, the Senators have now won four-straight and are 9-4 on the season. Helena is also 6-0 at home and 2-0 in their new home white uniforms.
“I think they’re sweet,” Wallis said of the uniforms. “I like the patterns in them. It’s nice to have a whiteout uniform for home games. I know we’re not going to wear these on the road, but for home games it’s nice to have a whiteout and be able to have new jerseys and switch it up a little bit.”
The Senators will be back in action on Wednesday, at home, against Missoula. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
