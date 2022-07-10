HELENA — The Helena Senators bested a season-high win streak and now stand all alone in third place in the Class AA American Legion baseball standings.
Helena swept Sunday’s doubleheader against Kalispell and improved its string of consecutive victories to 15 with an 11-1 conference victory and 11-6 non-conference win.
Mike Hurlbert was on base four times in the league tilt and the Senators walked 10 times as a team.
Of Helena’s 11 runs, six scored on wild pitches or walks, including the one that secured the run-ruling in the sixth.
Luke Dowdy was lights out after allowing a first-inning run.
“We’re just looking to stay even,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “We don’t wanna be too high, we don’t wanna be too low. When we make mistakes, we wanna try to bounce back from them quickly, and I think we’re doing a good job of that…
“Dowdy with another great outing for us. Battled through some stuff early and then really sharpened up as the game went on.”
Seven Lakers stepped to the plate in that first frame, five with two outs. Back-to-back singles plated Kalispell’s only tally of the game. Following a walk, Dowdy retired 12 of the next 14 batters he faced in order.
Dowdy sat down nine in a row at one point in the middle innings.
That included 1-2-3 third and fourth innings, frames in which he logged three of his six strikeouts.
The right-hander allowed just two base runners in his final four innings of work. On his 105th pitch, Dowdy punched out Grady Drish to record the sixth and final swinging strike of his outing.
Dowdy fired much of his three-hitter with a one-run advantage.
The Senators left five men on base in Game 1, including a runner on third in each of the third and fourth innings with just a one-run edge.
“We left a lot of runners at third base with less than two outs in that first game,” Burnett said. “It would’ve been nice to extend that lead early on, but when you have guys like Luke, Ty [Tenney], [Hunter] Bratcher, [Aaron] Fuzesy and all those guys who have been throwing well for us, it does take a little pressure off [offensively].”
Helena’s Manu Melo tied the game with a sacrifice fly and the Senators grabbed the lead on a wild pitch in the second. Three innings later, Helena sent 13 men to the plate, scored eight times, and broke the contest open.
Eric Cockhill singled twice in the inning, the second time to score the Senators’ ninth run. Walker Bennett pulled a two-RBI single into left and Tyler Tenney and Gavin Thennis picked up RBI on bases loaded walks.
Cockhill and Bennett each drove in two runs in the victory, while Hurlbert went 3-for-3 with a walk. Hunter Wallis walked twice and scored three times.
For Dowdy, Sunday represented his third-straight complete game and third consecutive outing allowing zero or one run. He picked up his fifth win of the season and lowered his ERA to 1.43.
“The confidence – I’ve seen a young man who’s gone from pretty unsure of himself to having a little swagger out there,” Burnett said of Dowdy. “He’s pitching well and he knows that he is. We’re just trying to ride that high. He’s pretty dominant and he’s doing what we knew he was capable of doing.”
Senators outlast Kalispell in Game 2
Aaron Fuzesy broke his bat recently, but the one he’s using now works just fine, too.
Fuzesy drove in as many runs – six – as the entire Kalispell lineup on Sunday night. He capped his three-hit game with a two-run home run over the left field wall in the sixth inning.
“It felt awesome coming off the bat,” Fuzesy said of his homer. “I thought it was going out and then I had some doubts, but it went over, so that was pretty exciting…I was seeing well tonight. It felt really good coming off the bat every time. Just seeing the ball well lately.”
Fuzesy just missed a home run in the second inning when he lined a ball off the base of the wall in the left-center field gap. He settled for a bases clearing standup double instead, one that broke a 4-4 tie.
Four innings later, Fuzesy got his second round-tripper of the season. Following his 3-for-4 night, Fuzesy is hitting .327 with a .916 OPS.
“He’s our young one…He’s a phenomenal baseball talent,” Burnett said. “Being a freshman on a varsity team, there’s times when he doesn’t see the field quite as much as I’d like him to. You can see just what he can do with the bat when he does get out there.”
Carter Perlinski walked twice and drove a ball to the warning track in center field for an RBI double in the third. Wallis, Cockhill and Bennett also picked up RBI in the win.
Bennett tossed three innings of shutout baseball in relief of Will Lyng. Bennett allowed just one hit and struck out a batter to earn the victory. Gavin Thennis finished the game with two innings of hitless baseball.
Helena and Kalispell will match up for another doubleheader on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. Game 1 is a conference game, with Game 2 a non-conference tilt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.